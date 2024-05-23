Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Mailbag: Didn’t Tony Bennett only have two years left on his contract in 2019?
Sports

Mailbag: Didn’t Tony Bennett only have two years left on his contract in 2019?

Chris Graham
Published date:
cyber bullying
(© asiandelight – stock.adobe.com)

You have to remember, Tony signed his extensions in June 2014 & Sept 2019. We are not even in June yet and Tony had two years left on his contract the year we won it all in 2019. I also believe there is no doubt questions about his contract came up during the recruitment of Power and Ames and they liked what they heard. Now if Tony doesn’t have an extension by the start of practice, he is likely done coaching in two years and recruiting is going to take a hit for sure.

SoCalWahoo

I don’t usually do this, but I saw this comment from a poster on the message board of The Sabre, and because folks there love to go off on me because I supposedly engage in “speculation,” I have to address this.

SoCalWahoo doesn’t have the basic facts here, which isn’t surprising, given the nature of what you can expect from experts who spend their days posting on a message board with no pushback on their sourcing.

SoCalWahoo, for instance, has a 25K POSTS badge with his name on that site.

I guess this makes him an authority.

Sorry, SoCal – fact is, Tony Bennett didn’t sign an extension in June 2014, but rather, on May 1, 2015.

That extension bound Bennett to UVA through April 30, 2021, with an additional year automatically added on May 1, 2016, May 1, 2017, and May 1, 2018.

What that means, in effect, is that as of May 1, 2018, that 2015 contract was to run through April 30, 2024.

An amendment to the 2015 contract, signed in 2017, added one more automatic extension year to the end of the deal, with the effective date of that addition being May 1, 2019, so that the contract would at that point, to be clear, as of May 1, 2019, run through April 30, 2025.

A second amendment to the 2015 deal, then, which was signed in 2019, formally set the end of the contract at April 30, 2025, catching up to where things were with the automatic extensions, with an additional year automatically added on May 1, 2020, which is how we get now that Bennett is under contract through April 30, 2026, basically, the end of the 2025-2026 basketball season.

What this means: the assertion by SoCalWahoo that “Tony had two years left on his contract the year we won it all in 2019” is … just wrong.

Bennett, as of May 1, 2018, thus went into the 2018-2019 season bound contractually to UVA through April 30, 2025.

He didn’t have “two years left on his contract the year we won it all in 2019.”

He had … seven (2018-2019 through 2024-2025).

People who comment on that message board love to take shots at me.

What I’ll say here is, if you’re going to take a shot, at the least, have your basic f–king facts right.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 UVA’s Carla Williams, Tony Bennett decline to comment on Bennett’s contract status
2 Fox News shocker: DOJ searches of Biden homes included deadly force authorizations
3 Update on controversial Waynesboro High School hires: No news is the news
4 Petersburg drug dealer with fancy Gucci bag sentenced to more than 10 years
5 Website pools food resources for Harrisonburg, Rockingham County residents

Latest News

Economy, Virginia

Report: Virginia employment in 2023 grew by 2.8% from 2022, annual wage grew by 6.8%

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia map
Health, Local

Carilion Clinic is first in Virginia to restore upper limb function for post-stroke patients

Rebecca Barnabi

Carilion Clinic is the first health system in Virginia to implant Vivistim® for improved arm and hand function post stroke.

baltimore orioles
Sports

O’s prospects Jackson Holliday, Heston Kjerstad homer in Norfolk Tides win

Chris Graham

Jackson Holliday, who is no longer MLB’s top prospect, hit his fifth homer of the season for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides in a 6-3 win at Worcester on Thursday.

commonwealth veterans day event
Politics, Virginia

Knights of Columbus granted permission to hold Memorial Day Mass, lawsuit dropped

Rebecca Barnabi
Artificial intelligence
Politics, US & World

In a world of wild, wild tech: OpenAI seeks manifest destiny for Artificial Intelligence

Rebecca Barnabi
swerve strickland aew champ
Sports

AEW ‘Double or Nothing’ preview: A couple of good matches, but otherwise, meh

Chris Graham
harrisonburg westover skate park design
Sports

Harrisonburg: Westover Skate Park construction to begin in October

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status