news loudoun county authorities searching for missing teen from sterling
News

Loudoun County: Authorities searching for missing teen from Sterling

Chris Graham
Published:

sara lopezThe Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a 15-year-old from Sterling.

Sara Sanchez-Lopez left her residence in the 1500 block of Dinwiddie Street, Sterling, on Saturday, Dec. 3, just after 12 pm. She left on her own accord.

Sanchez-Lopez is described as being 5’4”, 114 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was seen getting into a silver truck with an unknown driver.

Sanchez-Lopez may be in the greater Chicago area.

If you have any information regarding Sanchez-Lopez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Detective L. Sayre of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.

Chris Graham

