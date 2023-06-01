Local unemployment rates continue toward recovery after global pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is mostly in the rearview as far as affecting the American economy, yet local unemployment rates continue to seek recovery.

Virginia’s was 2.50 percent in April 2023 and 2.80 percent in March 2023. The Commonwealth’s rate has not reached April 2022’s 2.4 percent.

The United States’ unemployment rate was 3.10 percent in April 2023, below a year ago when it was 3.30, and compared to 3.60 in March 2023.

In the Valley, the city of Charlottesville’s rate was the lowest in April at 2.10 percent, compared to 2.50 percent in March 2023. A year ago in April, the city’s rate was 2.20 percent.

Harrisonburg’s unemployment rate for April was 2.70 percent, down from March’s 3.40 percent. In April 2022, the rate was 2.60 percent.

Lynchburg’s rate saw a great decrease from 3.90 percent in March to 3.30 percent in April. Yet, in April 2022, the city had a 3 percent unemployment rate.

Richmond’s fell from 3.40 percent in March to 3.0 percent in April, still above last year’s 2.90 in April.

Roanoke also celebrates a decrease from 3.20 percent in March to 2.70 in April 2023, the same rate as in April 2022.

For the city of Staunton, the rate dipped slightly from 2.60 percent in March to 2.40 percent in April. The city of Waynesboro’s also dipped slightly from 2.90 to 2.60 percent, but is still above the 2.40 percent rate from a year ago.

Winchester’s 2.90 percent in March fell to 2.40 percent in April.

Lexington’s 4.0 percent unemployment rate in March 2023 fell to 3.30 percent in April. A year ago in April, the rate was 3.0 percent.

Augusta County also saw a drop in its rate from 2.50 in March to 2.20 in April, the same rate as a year ago.