Liberty defeats Louisiana Tech, 56-30, to clinch spot in Conference USA title game

Liberty, in its first season in Conference USA, will host the CUSA title game, clinching a spot with a 56-30 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday in Lynchburg.

The win improves the Flames to 9-0 in 2023.

The CUSA Championship Game will be played in Williams Stadium on Dec. 1.

The Flames’ spread-option offense gained a season-high 602 yards in the win, with 305 yards coming on the ground, with Quinton Cooley going for 179 yards and two TDs on 23 carries.

Kaidon Salter, a recent addition to the Maxwell Award watch list, finished the game with 297 passing yards and four touchdowns.