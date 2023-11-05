Countries

Home Liberty defeats Louisiana Tech, 56-30, to clinch spot in Conference USA title game
Liberty defeats Louisiana Tech, 56-30, to clinch spot in Conference USA title game

Chris Graham
Published date:
(© Sergey Nivens – stock.adobe.com)

Liberty, in its first season in Conference USA, will host the CUSA title game, clinching a spot with a 56-30 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday in Lynchburg.

The win improves the Flames to 9-0 in 2023.

The CUSA Championship Game will be played in Williams Stadium on Dec. 1.

The Flames’ spread-option offense gained a season-high 602 yards in the win, with 305 yards coming on the ground, with Quinton Cooley going for 179 yards and two TDs on 23 carries.

Kaidon Salter, a recent addition to the Maxwell Award watch list, finished the game with 297 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

