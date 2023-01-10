Liberty announces 2023 football schedule: Get ready for mid-week C-USA games

Playing in Conference USA will mean, for Liberty, aiming to win on any given Saturday, or Tuesday. Or Thursday.

Liberty is finally joining an FBS conference in 2023, and Conference USA, aiming to get TV time, agreed in November to a package of games across CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU that will air on Tuesdays and Thursdays, hoping for exposure.

The Flames, under first-year coach Jamey Chadwell, will begin their Conference USA schedule on a Saturday, Sept. 9, against New Mexico State.

Yes, C-USA is a far-reaching group of schools.

Liberty will play two of its five midweek conference games at home in 2023, featuring a Thursday night game against Sam Houston State on Oct. 5 and a Tuesday night contest against Middle Tennessee on Oct. 17.

Liberty will also have midweek games at FIU (Thursday, Sept. 28), Jacksonville State (Tuesday, Oct. 10) and Western Kentucky (Tuesday, Oct. 24).

2023 Liberty Football Schedule

Sept. 2 (Sat.) BOWLING GREEN (LYNCHBURG)

Sept. 9 (Sat.) NEW MEXICO STATE * (LYNCHBURG)

Sept. 16 (Sat.) at Buffalo (Buffalo, N.Y.)

Sept. 23 (Sat.) Bye Week

Sept. 28 (Thurs.) at FIU * (Miami, Fla.)

Oct. 5 (Thurs.) SAM HOUSTON * (LYNCHBURG)

Oct. 10 (Tues.) at Jacksonville State * (Jacksonville, Ala.)

Oct. 17 (Tues.) MIDDLE TENNESSEE * (LYNCHBURG)

Oct. 24 (Tues.) at Western Kentucky * (Bowling Green, Ky.)

Nov. 4 (Sat.) LOUISIANA TECH * (LYNCHBURG)

Nov. 11 (Sat.) OLD DOMINION (LYNCHBURG)

Nov. 18 (Sat.) UMASS (LYNCHBURG)

Nov. 25 (Sat.) at UTEP * (El Paso, Texas)

* – Conference USA game