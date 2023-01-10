Menu
news liberty announces 2023 football schedule get ready for mid week c usa games
Sports

Liberty announces 2023 football schedule: Get ready for mid-week C-USA games

Chris Graham
Published:
liberty
Image: Liberty Athletics

Playing in Conference USA will mean, for Liberty, aiming to win on any given Saturday, or Tuesday. Or Thursday.

Liberty is finally joining an FBS conference in 2023, and Conference USA, aiming to get TV time, agreed in November to a package of games across CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU that will air on Tuesdays and Thursdays, hoping for exposure.

The Flames, under first-year coach Jamey Chadwell, will begin their Conference USA schedule on a Saturday, Sept. 9, against New Mexico State.

Yes, C-USA is a far-reaching group of schools.

Liberty will play two of its five midweek conference games at home in 2023, featuring a Thursday night game against Sam Houston State on Oct. 5 and a Tuesday night contest against Middle Tennessee on Oct. 17.

Liberty will also have midweek games at FIU (Thursday, Sept. 28), Jacksonville State (Tuesday, Oct. 10) and Western Kentucky (Tuesday, Oct. 24).

2023 Liberty Football Season Tickets

Starting at just $120, reserve your seat for all seven home games in Williams Stadium.

Discounts are available for Liberty faculty and staff, 2020-2023 recent graduates and Letterwinner Association members.

To renew or purchase season tickets, visit www.LUFootball.com or call/text (434) 592-5015.

2023 Liberty Football Schedule

Sept. 2 (Sat.) BOWLING GREEN (LYNCHBURG)

Sept. 9 (Sat.) NEW MEXICO STATE * (LYNCHBURG)

Sept. 16 (Sat.) at Buffalo (Buffalo, N.Y.)

Sept. 23 (Sat.) Bye Week

Sept. 28 (Thurs.) at FIU * (Miami, Fla.)

Oct. 5 (Thurs.) SAM HOUSTON * (LYNCHBURG)

Oct. 10  (Tues.) at Jacksonville State * (Jacksonville, Ala.)

Oct. 17 (Tues.) MIDDLE TENNESSEE * (LYNCHBURG)

Oct. 24  (Tues.) at Western Kentucky * (Bowling Green, Ky.)

Nov. 4 (Sat.) LOUISIANA TECH * (LYNCHBURG)

Nov. 11 (Sat.) OLD DOMINION (LYNCHBURG)

Nov. 18 (Sat.) UMASS (LYNCHBURG)

Nov. 25 (Sat.) at UTEP * (El Paso, Texas)

* – Conference USA game

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

