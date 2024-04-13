Countries
Home Letter to Ben Cline: Republicans are responsible for the poor state of healthcare in this country
Local, Politics

Letter to Ben Cline: Republicans are responsible for the poor state of healthcare in this country

Linda Shallash
Published date:
ben cline
(© lev radin – Shutterstock)

I want to tell you that I have a friend who is #27 in line at the RAM Clinic in Fishersville this morning.

It is 4:12 a.m. on Saturday morning, and she is 70 years old. She headed out at about five minutes after midnight to get in line and wait in her car.

It is 38 degrees outside this morning. I think that you should head on out there and see this, and talk with the people who are waiting in line in the dark in the cold for healthcare provided by volunteer nurses, and doctors, by dentists, and social workers, and by others, for others, for free.

I know nurses who came here from African nations, Jamaica, and other “shithole” countries who volunteered at the RAM clinic, and one said to me that they were surprised at this state of healthcare here in the United States.

I’m telling you this now because I am so mad that my friend has to be out there to get her teeth fixed, and I believe that you and other Republicans have a lot of responsibility for this. And I believe that if you and your other House Republicans went to the RAM Clinic at 4 a.m. on a Saturday morning in the dark and in the cold to talk to your constituents instead of going to the Ruritans and other nice, warm, tableclothed luncheons, that you would learn more than you ever could at those other places you hold your town halls.

Thank you for your time.

Linda Shallash is an Augusta County resident.

