Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news last second daivien williamson three helps wake forest survive advance
Sports

Last-second Daivien Williamson three helps Wake Forest survive, advance

Chris Graham
Published:
wake forest acc tournament
Photo: ACC/Jaylynn Nash

Daivien Williamson buried a three from the wing with half a second left to give Wake Forest a dramatic 77-74 win over Syracuse in the first game of the second round of the 2023 ACC Tournament on Wednesday.

Eighth-seeded Wake (19-13), for another day, keeps its slim NCAA Tournament hopes alive, and if nothing else, sewed up an NIT bid with the dub.

Ninth-seeded Syracuse (17-15) is likely done for the season with the loss.

The Orange led by 12 in the first half, but the Demon Deacons cut the margin to two, 35-33, at the half, and took a 12-point lead themselves with a 12-1 run over a 3:32 stretch of the second half.

‘Cuse fought its way back into it, and eventually took the lead with 59 seconds left on a Benny Williams three that made it 74-72 Orange.

A Cameron Hildreth jumper tied the game with 35 ticks on the clock.

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim called a timeout to set up a final shot, but Wake defended it well, forcing a contested late-shot clock 17-foot fadeaway from Joe Girard III that grazed the front rim and ended up in the hands of Williamson.

Williamson got the ball to point guard Tyree Appleby, who moments later found Williamson all alone on the wing for the game-winning splash.

With the win, Wake Forest advances to Thursday’s quarterfinal, where the Deacs will face the tournament’s top seed, Miami (24-6), with a scheduled noon tipoff.

Miami won the teams’ only regular-season matchup, 96-87 in Coral Gables, on Feb. 18.

The predictive analytics website KenPom.com has Miami as a five-point favorite for Thursday’s game.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

china
U.S./World

National security undergoing ‘profound transformation’ with 21st Century global threats

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia museum of history and culture new
Culture

Richmond museum to offer history workshops this summer for educators

Crystal Graham

Educators across the Commonwealth are invited to participate in several exciting professional development workshops in Richmond this summer.

acc tournament wednesday
Sports

The money isn’t flowing: Which is why the ACC isn’t what it was, and may never be again

Chris Graham

Clemson and Florida State are banging the drum again about how they’re finding it hard to compete in football with the paltry sums the ACC gets from its contract with ESPN, pitted up against the huge money ESPN is paying the SEC, and Fox is giving to the Big Ten.

SVASC
Local

Critics question Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center move, citing costs, capacity

Crystal Graham
health care
Local

Scholars Latino Initiative awarded $60K in grant funding from Sentara Healthcare

Rebecca Barnabi
cold rain snow sleet weather fall boots
Local

A chance for the white stuff? Weekend forecast includes snow, freezing rain

Crystal Graham
virginia tech acc tournament
Sports

ACC Tournament Wednesday: Things are starting to get serious down here

Scott German

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy