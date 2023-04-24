Latino music, food, culture: La Fiesta festival returns to Virginia Beach this summer

For two days, Virginia Beach will celebrate the sights and sounds of the Latin experience with the return of the La Fiesta festival this summer.

Announced by Virginia Beach, Beach Events, and IMGoing, the festival will be held June 16-17 on 29th Street.

The event, presented by the Hispanic Chamber of Coastal Virginia, offers authentic food, colorful cultural costumes and high-energy national Latin music.

Latin GRAMMY Award nominees and winners headline concerts on the Beach Stage at 24th Street each night.

The 2023 festival includes Jose Alberto “El Canario,” Rubby Perez, Diveana, La Banda Blanca, Wanda Lopez, Ballet Folklorico Mexican Tradition of Julio Ruiz, Eddy Kbrera and more.

Schedule

Friday, June 16

5 p.m.: DJ

7:45 p.m.: Diveana

9:30 p.m.: Jose Alberto “El Canario”

Saturday, June 17

4 p.m.: DJ

5 p.m.: Ballet Folklorico Mexican Tradition of Julio Ruiz

5:30 p.m.: Eddy Kbrera

6:30 p.m.: Ballet Folklorico Mexican Tradition of Julio Ruiz

7 p.m.: Wanda Lopez

8 p.m.: La Banda Blanca

9:30 p.m.: Rubby Perez

Authentic Latino and Hispanic food vendors as well as retail vendors round out the festival experience.

More information is available at beacheventsvb.com