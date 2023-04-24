Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsla fiesta festival returns to virginia beach this summer
Culture

Latino music, food, culture: La Fiesta festival returns to Virginia Beach this summer

Crystal Graham
Published date:

La Fiesta Virginia Beach logoFor two days, Virginia Beach will celebrate the sights and sounds of the Latin experience with the return of the La Fiesta festival this summer.

Announced by Virginia Beach, Beach Events, and IMGoing, the festival will be held June 16-17 on 29th Street.

The event, presented by the Hispanic Chamber of Coastal Virginia, offers authentic food, colorful cultural costumes and high-energy national Latin music.

Latin GRAMMY Award nominees and winners headline concerts on the Beach Stage at 24th Street each night.

The 2023 festival includes Jose Alberto “El Canario,” Rubby Perez, Diveana, La Banda Blanca, Wanda Lopez, Ballet Folklorico Mexican Tradition of Julio Ruiz, Eddy Kbrera and more.

Schedule

Friday, June 16

  • 5 p.m.: DJ
  • 7:45 p.m.: Diveana
  • 9:30 p.m.: Jose Alberto “El Canario”

Saturday, June 17

  • 4 p.m.: DJ
  • 5 p.m.: Ballet Folklorico Mexican Tradition of Julio Ruiz
  • 5:30 p.m.: Eddy Kbrera
  • 6:30 p.m.: Ballet Folklorico Mexican Tradition of Julio Ruiz
  • 7 p.m.: Wanda Lopez
  • 8 p.m.: La Banda Blanca
  • 9:30 p.m.: Rubby Perez

Authentic Latino and Hispanic food vendors as well as retail vendors round out the festival experience.

More information is available at beacheventsvb.com

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Youngkin, Ellis leading far-right push to keep the number of Black students at UVA in line
2 Labor force data show Virginia, finally, ahead of where things were pre-COVID
3 Gas prices down slightly, but good news: We may have seen the high-water mark
4 Shedrick, on his way to Texas, swipes at Bennett: ‘Looking forward to play in a free offense’
5 Sportswriter Jerry Ratcliffe among eight inducted into Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

Latest News

nascar
Sports

Weekly NASCAR podcast: Recapping the wild race, wilder finish at Talladega

Chris Graham
Local

Blue Ridge nursing and EMS students participate in emergency training

Rebecca Barnabi

The scenario at Blue Ridge Community College Friday afternoon was that students were protesting near the Recreation Center.

Rachel Beanland
Culture

Beanland’s latest novel based on Richmond’s theater fire, reading planned May 6

Crystal Graham

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author Rachel Beanland on Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m.

Soprano Addy Sterrett
Culture

Season finale of Three Notch’d Road presents ‘Southern Warmth’ concert

Crystal Graham
police
Virginia

Crash on Route 231 in Madison County claims the life of Bristow motorcyclists

Chris Graham
Augusta County
Local

Under renovation: Augusta County Government Center transformation begins

Rebecca Barnabi
tucker carlson
U.S./World

Big news in cable news: Tucker Carlson out at Fox News, Don Lemon out at CNN

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy