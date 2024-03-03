Jordan King goes for 27 to lead Richmond Spiders to 79-76 win over VCU

Jordan King had a game-high 27 points to lead Richmond to a 79-76 win over VCU on Saturday at the Robins Center.

King, who was 5-of-11 from three, drilled a pair of three-pointers to spark a 12-0 Richmond run midway through the second half that pushed the Spiders (22-7, 14-2 A-10) in front 52-47 with 10:43 left.

King added a third triple, a contested fadeaway from the right wing, as the shot clock expired, to extend Richmond’s advantage to 57-50 at the 9:24 mark.

Back-to-back steals and buckets by Jackson and Lawal capped a 9-2 VCU blitz that pulled the Rams within 65-63 with 4:47 remaining. The teams traded a pair of buckets before Isaiah Bigelow provided the Spiders with a 70-65 cushion with a three-pointer from the wing with 3:58 on the clock.

The Rams (19-10, 11-5 A-10) drew within three once more, but could not get over the hump. A dunk by Dji Bailey and four free throws in the final minute kept VCU at bay.

Senior guard Max Shulga led five Rams in double figures with 19 points.