Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Jordan King goes for 27 to lead Richmond Spiders to 79-76 win over VCU
Basketball, Sports

Jordan King goes for 27 to lead Richmond Spiders to 79-76 win over VCU

Chris Graham
Published date:
vcu
(© OJUP – Shutterstock)

Jordan King had a game-high 27 points to lead Richmond to a 79-76 win over VCU on Saturday at the Robins Center.

King, who was 5-of-11 from three, drilled a pair of three-pointers to spark a 12-0 Richmond run midway through the second half that pushed the Spiders (22-7, 14-2 A-10) in front 52-47 with 10:43 left.

King added a third triple, a contested fadeaway from the right wing, as the shot clock expired, to extend Richmond’s advantage to 57-50 at the 9:24 mark.

Back-to-back steals and buckets by Jackson and Lawal capped a 9-2 VCU blitz that pulled the Rams within 65-63 with 4:47 remaining. The teams traded a pair of buckets before Isaiah Bigelow provided the Spiders with a 70-65 cushion with a three-pointer from the wing with 3:58 on the clock.

The Rams (19-10, 11-5 A-10) drew within three once more, but could not get over the hump. A dunk by Dji Bailey and four free throws in the final minute kept VCU at bay.

Senior guard Max Shulga led five Rams in double figures with 19 points.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 That 73-48 egg that Virginia laid at Duke: It was apparently foreordained
2 Dark Thursday: Augusta County deputy convicted, another’s charges certified to grand jury
3 A.D. Carson, the Professor of Hip Hop at UVA: ‘I’ve accomplished my goal if I am <em>just a rapper’</em>
4 ‘Killing is wrong’: Harrisonburg City Council supports resolution for cease fire in Gaza
5 UVA school safety expert: Threats more common in elementary schools than you’d think

Latest News

uva duke
Basketball, Sports

Five Observations: Damn, we spent a lot of money to watch Virginia get waxed at Duke

Chris Graham
duke uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Scott German: Nothing good to take away from Virginia’s ugly, ugly loss at Duke

Scott German

There’s not much positive you can take from Virginia’s 73-48 bludgeoning by Duke Saturday in Cameron Indoor Stadium. 

duke uva
Basketball, Sports

That 73-48 egg that Virginia laid at Duke: It was apparently foreordained

Chris Graham

Word postgame is, Virginia, which we knew, didn’t get back from its road trip to Boston College until late, late, late on Thursday, so late it was enough to make Thursday an off-day.

liberty university
Basketball, Sports

Liberty falls behind big early, UTEP rolls from there to 67-51 win in Lynchburg

Chris Graham
baseball
Baseball, Sports

#13 Virginia downed by UMass, 10-5: First loss of 2024 season for Cavaliers

Chris Graham
longwood university
Basketball, Sports

Last-second layup from Walyn Napper pushes Longwood past High Point, 74-72

Chris Graham
george mason
Basketball, Sports

George Mason, missing two starters, falls at home to Duquesne, 59-51

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status