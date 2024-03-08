JMU donors contribute $1M during 24-hour fundraiser on Giving Day

More than 4,000 alumni, families and friends of James Madison University contributed more than $1 million during JMU’s seventh Giving Day on Feb. 22.

The 24-hour fundraiser encouraged donations for specific initiatives:

At least $40,000 was raised for “Dukes Pay It Forward” scholarships

Nearly $110,000 was raised for the Valley Scholars program that opens doors for first-time college students from around the region

The Valley Scholars endowment was established in honor of Donna Harper, vice president for access and enrollment management, who is retiring this spring following a 47-year career with the university. JMU Board of Visitors member Carly Fiorina and her husband, Frank, contributed $50,000 to the fund that received donations from 250 contributors.

The event “highlights yet again that our donors want to make a difference, to positively affect students’ lives, and to open a world of possibilities to as many people as possible,” said Nick Langridge, vice president for University Advancement. “When we consider the impact this level of support makes on our students and faculty, the future looks very bright.”

Final gift totals are still being counted, according to JMU.