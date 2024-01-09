JMU alum Lee Fitting hired by WWE to head up media, TV production

WWE, surprisingly, went out of house for its replacement to long-time head of media and production Kevin Dunn, hiring JMU alum Lee Fitting, most recently of ESPN.

“Lee is a phenomenal leader and executive known for work that generates both critical acclaim and mass appeal,” WWE President Nick Khan said in a press release announcing the news on Tuesday. “Lee will be a tremendous addition to our stellar media and production team and play a key role in helping catapult WWE’s growth.”

Fitting, a 1996 JMU alum, was at ESPN for 25 years, rising to the point where he oversaw production for sports-media properties including “Monday Night Football,” “College GameDay” and the College Football Playoff.

At WWE, Fitting will be in charge of production of three weekly live TV shows, “Raw,” “NXT” and “Smackdown,” in addition to the company’s monthly premium live events.

The man he’s replacing in that role, Dunn, had headed up WWE TV production since 1993.

It had been expected that the company would replace Dunn with someone in-house, with Dunn’s top lieutenant, Chris Kaiser, the executive vice president of WWE, viewed as the top internal candidate.