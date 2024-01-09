Countries
JMU alum Lee Fitting hired by WWE to head up media, TV production
Pro Wrestling, Sports

JMU alum Lee Fitting hired by WWE to head up media, TV production

Chris Graham
Published date:
wwe
(© rafapress – shutterstock.com)

WWE, surprisingly, went out of house for its replacement to long-time head of media and production Kevin Dunn, hiring JMU alum Lee Fitting, most recently of ESPN.

“Lee is a phenomenal leader and executive known for work that generates both critical acclaim and mass appeal,” WWE President Nick Khan said in a press release announcing the news on Tuesday. “Lee will be a tremendous addition to our stellar media and production team and play a key role in helping catapult WWE’s growth.”

Fitting, a 1996 JMU alum, was at ESPN for 25 years, rising to the point where he oversaw production for sports-media properties including “Monday Night Football,” “College GameDay” and the College Football Playoff.

At WWE, Fitting will be in charge of production of three weekly live TV shows, “Raw,” “NXT” and “Smackdown,” in addition to the company’s monthly premium live events.

The man he’s replacing in that role, Dunn, had headed up WWE TV production since 1993.

It had been expected that the company would replace Dunn with someone in-house, with Dunn’s top lieutenant, Chris Kaiser, the executive vice president of WWE, viewed as the top internal candidate.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

