Invasive plant pests are tremendous threat to Virginia crops, human health

Non-native, destructive insects, plant diseases and harmful weeds are a tremendous threat to the Virginia’s crops and forests, and can seriously harm the economy, environment and even human health, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Once invasive pests become established, they can grow and spread rapidly, often because they have no natural predators in their new environment and limited management options.

Invasive species

Asian Longhorned Beetle

Spongy Moth

Imported Fire Ant

Spotted Lanternfly

Boxwood Blight

Vascular Streak Dieback

Thousand Canker Disease

Wavyleaf Basketgrass

Purple Loosestrife

Invasive species can wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects, severely damage crops and potentially cause the closure of foreign markets to U.S. products that originated from infested areas.

Steps to stop the spread of invasive pests

Don’t move firewood over long distances as it can be a carrier of invasive insects and diseases. Use firewood that originates from the area where it will be burned. Spotted lanternfly and spongy moth eggs can hitch a ride on firewood and start infestations in new areas

Before leaving a work or recreational site, look for and remove any insects, seeds and other plant parts that might be attached to your equipment, boots, gear and vehicle

Consult with your local nursery or master gardener to select plants that are not invasive for landscaping and gardening projects

Don’t plant seeds of invasive plants in wildlife food plots

Always declare any plant material brought into the United States when returning from a trip abroad

Anyone suspecting an invasive plant pest or disease in their area should contact VDACS at [email protected],

More information on invasive plant pests and diseases can be found at https://www.aphis.usda.gov/plant-pests-diseases.