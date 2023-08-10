Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Initial claims for unemployment in Commonwealth remain at pre-pandemic level
Economy, Virginia

Initial claims for unemployment in Commonwealth remain at pre-pandemic level

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
economy
(© Tierney – stock.adobe.com)

The number of initial claims for unemployment decreased in the latest filing week ending July 22, 2023.

According to the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC), initial claims fell to 2,293, but remained at the typical pre-pandemic volumes experienced in 2019.

Continued weeks claimed totaled 13,714, which was 18 claims higher than the previous week and an increase of 25.7 percent from the 10,914 continued claims from the same week one year ago.

Ninety-three percent of claimants self-reported an associated industry, of those reported 57 percent of continued claims were from professional, scientific and technical services, administrative and support and waste management, health care and social assistance, manufacturing and accommodation and food services.

Claims across the United States for the week ending July 22 totaled 221,000, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week’s 228,000 claims. In the same week in 2022, 200,929 initial claims for unemployment were made. Most states reported decreases during this week. The largest decrease was 9358 less claims in New York. The second largest decrease was in California, followed by Georgia and Pennsylvania. Virginia reported among the smallest decreases for claims in the country.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Seaton, Augusta County BOS raise the stakes in battle for government transparency
2 Poll: Virginians see inflation, rising cost of living as most important issue facing the state
3 Virginia has some winnable games on its 2023 schedule: Can the ‘Hoos get to five wins?
4 The latest on the ACC: ‘Significant roadblocks’ to Stanford, Cal, no movement on SMU
5 On the field, go O’s: Off the field, the sooner we can be rid of the Angeloses, the better

Latest News

gavel and handcuffs
Politics, Virginia

Norfolk man sentenced to 12 years in prison for rape, sexual assault of teen relative

Crystal Graham
live music concert
Virginia

Charlottesville, Staunton and Blacksburg recognized as best live music scenes in Virginia

Crystal Graham

Live music lovers were asked to rank the best under-the-radar live music destinations across the nation, and Virginia had three entries on the list.

sydney sundance smith
Sports

Waynesboro fighter Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith set to fight on BKFC 48 on Friday

Chris Graham

Waynesboro-based bare knuckles fighter Sydney “Sundance” Smith is in one of the featured bouts at Friday’s BKFC 48, which will be broadcast live from Albuquerque by Fubo Sports.

police
Police, Virginia

Driver not wearing seatbelt dies after two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County

Rebecca Barnabi
police
Local, Police

Developing: Fatal crash on 250 Bypass under investigation in Albemarle County

Crystal Graham
William Dwayne Combs
Local, Police

Albemarle County man arrested for online solicitation of a minor charge

Crystal Graham
credit card payment
Economy, U.S.

American credit card debt reaches milestone: More than $1 trillion balance

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy