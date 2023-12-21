Countries
House SST Committee members request study of underrepresented STEM graduate students
House SST Committee members request study of underrepresented STEM graduate students

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Tryfonov – stock.adobe.com)

Graduate and postdoctoral students in the United States conduct work integral to the implementation of the bipartisan, bicameral CHIPS and Science Act.

The legislation includes historic investments to surge production of American-made semiconductors, tackle supply chain vulnerabilities to make more goods in America, revitalize the nation’s scientific research and technological leadership, and strengthen America’s economic and national security at home and abroad.

However, minorities are underrepresented in STEM fields, and lawmakers want that to change.

House Science, Space and Technology (SST) Committee Member Jennifer McClellan of Virginia, SST Ranking Member Zoe Lofgren of California and Ranking Member of the SST Subcommittee on Research and Technology Haley Stevens of Michigan sent a letter Friday to the Comptroller General Gene Dodaro, asking the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to study the financial instability of graduate and postdoctoral STEM scholars.

“Graduate students and postdoctoral scholars play an important role in the United States science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) research and development enterprise,” the lawmakers wrote. “The recruitment, training and retention of these early-career researchers are essential to fulfilling the potential of the CHIPS and Science Act and ensuring that the United States remains the global leader in science and technology. However, increases in costs and personal expenses needed to pursue a STEM career have led to unsustainable levels of financial instability for some researchers.”

Graduate and postdoctoral students often struggle with financial instability due to the rising costs of healthcare, housing, transportation, food, child care and other expenses. More than 95 percent of graduate researchers recently surveyed reported worrying about increased costs of living. In another survey, almost 95 percent of postdoctoral researchers indicated that their professional and personal lives were most negatively affected by their salary.

“Due to the importance of STEM professionals to our nation’s health, economy, and well-being, and due to the long and resource-intensive training period these researchers must undertake, it is vital for us to understand the factors that may affect entry into and completion of such training,” the lawmakers wrote. “Therefore, we ask the Government Accountability Office to study what is known about financial instability among graduate students and postdoctoral scholars and assess the extent to which federal support for STEM research and training addresses financial instability.”

McClellan, Lofgren and Stevens are committed to growing and diversifying the STEM workforce and dismantling barriers to opportunities. Financial instability affects postsecondary attendance and persistence for students, particularly students with lower socioeconomic status. This GAO study will provide valuable information on financial insecurity and the extent to which underrepresented groups may be disproportionately impacted by the financial strain of seeking advanced STEM training, helping lawmakers take action on this issue.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

