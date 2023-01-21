Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news hoos in the nba big efficient offensive nights for jerome hunter tm3
Sports

‘Hoos in the NBA: Big, efficient, offensive nights for Jerome, Hunter, TM3

Chris Graham
Published:

nbaUVA basketball alums Ty Jerome, De’Andre Hunter and Trey Murphy III each had big, and efficient, offensive nights for their respective NBA teams on Friday night.

Ty Jerome

Jerome got the start for Golden State at Cleveland on Friday, as Warriors coach Steve Kerr was resting veterans Steph Curry and Klay Thompson on the back end of a back-to-back.

Jerome helped key a 120-114 Warriors win with his stuffed stat sheet: 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting, 3-of-4 from three, with eight assists and one turnover in 41 minutes.

Jerome, in his fourth NBA season, is averaging 7.2 points and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 50.3 percent from the floor, 40.7 percent from three and 96.3 percent from the free-throw line for the defending champs, who currently sit in the seventh spot in the Western Conference at 23-23 on the season.

De’Andre Hunter

Hunter, in a 139-124 Atlanta Hawks win over the New York Knicks, had 20 points, on 7-of-11 shooting, in 31 minutes.

Hunter, in his fourth NBA season, is putting up his best numbers as a pro, averaging 15.6 points per game, shooting 45.8 percent from the field, 37.6 percent from three and 82.4 percent from the free-throw line for the Hawks, who have won five straight.

TM3

Murphy had the most efficient night of the three UVA hoops alums on Friday, scoring 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting in 40 minutes in a 123-110 New Orleans Pelicans loss to the Orlando Magic.

The Pelicans have lost eight of their last 11 after a 23-12 start, all with 2019 #1 overall pick Zion Williamson on the sidelines with a right hamstring strain.

Murphy, in his second NBA season, is averaging 12.7 points per game, shooting 48.3 percent from the floor, 39.8 percent from three and 92.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

police
,

360 degree surveillance: How police use public-private partnerships to spy on you
Opinion
Augusta County

Augusta County treasurer to retire in March, citing advice from doctors after 2022 crash
Chris Graham

Richard Homes has informed Augusta County officials that he intends to retire from his post as Augusta County treasurer effective March 31.

police
,

Scottsville man dead from injuries in single-vehicle accident in Albemarle County
Chris Graham

A Scottsville man died early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Rolling Road south of Woodridge in southern Albemarle County.

virginia tech men's basketball
,

Positive offensive signs give Hokies confidence in facing ACC-leading Clemson
Roger Gonzalez
VCU Basketball

VCU breaks open close game with 15-0 win, wins at Richmond, 74-62, in A-10 battle
Chris Graham
kathe manvel
,

Long-time former Waynesboro School Board member looks back on 16 years
Rebecca Barnabi
jay briscoe

AEW ‘Dynamite’ Review: Absence of Jay Briscoe tribute overshadows good show
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy