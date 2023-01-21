‘Hoos in the NBA: Big, efficient, offensive nights for Jerome, Hunter, TM3

UVA basketball alums Ty Jerome, De’Andre Hunter and Trey Murphy III each had big, and efficient, offensive nights for their respective NBA teams on Friday night.

Ty Jerome

Jerome got the start for Golden State at Cleveland on Friday, as Warriors coach Steve Kerr was resting veterans Steph Curry and Klay Thompson on the back end of a back-to-back.

Jerome helped key a 120-114 Warriors win with his stuffed stat sheet: 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting, 3-of-4 from three, with eight assists and one turnover in 41 minutes.

Jerome, in his fourth NBA season, is averaging 7.2 points and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 50.3 percent from the floor, 40.7 percent from three and 96.3 percent from the free-throw line for the defending champs, who currently sit in the seventh spot in the Western Conference at 23-23 on the season.

De’Andre Hunter

Hunter, in a 139-124 Atlanta Hawks win over the New York Knicks, had 20 points, on 7-of-11 shooting, in 31 minutes.

Hunter, in his fourth NBA season, is putting up his best numbers as a pro, averaging 15.6 points per game, shooting 45.8 percent from the field, 37.6 percent from three and 82.4 percent from the free-throw line for the Hawks, who have won five straight.

TM3

Murphy had the most efficient night of the three UVA hoops alums on Friday, scoring 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting in 40 minutes in a 123-110 New Orleans Pelicans loss to the Orlando Magic.

The Pelicans have lost eight of their last 11 after a 23-12 start, all with 2019 #1 overall pick Zion Williamson on the sidelines with a right hamstring strain.

Murphy, in his second NBA season, is averaging 12.7 points per game, shooting 48.3 percent from the floor, 39.8 percent from three and 92.7 percent from the free-throw line.