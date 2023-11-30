Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Holiday Hope: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA to participate in national adoption event
Arts & Culture, Local

Holiday Hope: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA to participate in national adoption event

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Pepper is available for adoption at Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA. Courtesy of Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA.

Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA will join more than 380 shelters across the United States in the “Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope” event.

“Empty the Shelters” begins tomorrow and runs through December 17, 2023 with reduced pet adoption fees, and is the final event for the SPCA in 2023.

The event is a partnership between the SPCA and BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness. BISSELL sponsors reduced adoption fees of $50 or less per cat or dog during each nationwide event. The event will be hosted in shelters in 43 states.

“Our nation’s animal shelters need your help as they face an overcrowding crisis unlike anything we have experienced in more than a decade. The devastating increase in owner surrenders and stray intakes has left tens of thousands of deserving pets desperate to find a home,” Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, said. “Our ‘Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance this holiday season.”

The SPCA will offer fee-waived adoptions for adults cats age 6 months and older, barn cats and $25 fees for kittens and adult dogs age 6 months and older.

The SPCA found homes for 115 shelter pets during the fall “Empty the Shelters” event.

“Every pet deserves the comfort and safety that being a family offers. There are a lot of great pets available for adoption ready to settle in with their adoptive families before the holidays. And we’re so close to reaching 2,000 adoptions for 2023. If you’ve been thinking about adding a four legged member to your family, come visit us and see if the right one is here at the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA,” RHSPCA Executive Director Huck Nawaz said.

Anyone interested in adopting a dog or cat can find more details online. Pet adoption is a lifetime commitment, and not just for the holidays. BISSELL and RHSPCA encourage families to research the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements.

“Empty the Shelters” began saving lives in 2016 and is the largest funded adoption event in the U.S. More than 204,000 pets have found loving homes. “Empty the Shelters” is BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest program, partnering with 730 animal welfare organizations in 49 states and Canada to reduce adoption fees.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Radford University campus threatened on social media, appears to be swatting incident
2 Prayers answered: UVA tailback Perris Jones walks out of Louisville rehab center
3 We need rain: Virginia DEQ expands, extends drought watches, warnings
4 Augusta County BOS criminal investigation: Has a special prosecutor been appointed?
5 New Kent County teen found dead in vehicle found on UVA Grounds on Sunday

Latest News

Health, Local, News

Augusta Health to assume management of AMI farm on Fishersville campus

Rebecca Barnabi
jake groves virginia
Basketball, Sports

Jake Groves getting minutes at the five because Bennett likes his ability to ‘stretch it’

Chris Graham

Jake Groves didn’t expect to start Wednesday, only learning about 45 minutes before the tip with #14 Texas A&M that he would be in the starting lineup.

irs taxes
U.S. & World

Legislation would ensure billionaires ‘pull more of their weight for America’s future’

Rebecca Barnabi

The Billionaire Minimum Income Tax Act would prevent the wealthiest Americans from escaping their fair share of paying taxes.

drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Police, Virginia

Armed Virginia fentanyl trafficker sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison

Crystal Graham
road work
Local, News

Traffic alert: Woodrow Wilson Parkway lane shift begins Monday near Staunton

Rebecca Barnabi
ryan dunn dunk
Basketball, Sports

Virginia suffocates #14 Texas A&M: Stat sheet says one thing, scoreboard says another

Scott German
george mason
Basketball, Sports

George Mason clamps down on D in second half, defeats NJIT, 86-68

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy