Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Harrisonburg’s Laura Dent appointed vice chair of NLC advocacy committee
Climate, Local

Harrisonburg’s Laura Dent appointed vice chair of NLC advocacy committee

Crystal Graham
Published date:
climate change
(© Nicola – stock.adobe.com)

The vice mayor for Harrisonburg has been appointed to vice chair of the National League of Cities 2024 Energy, Environment and Natural Resources federal advocacy committee.

Vice Mayor Laura Dent was appointed to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities on sustainability, climate change, community resilience, water infrastructure, solid waste management and more.

“Being appointed vice chair is a culmination of the challenging and important work I’ve done on the NLC’s Energy, Environment, and Natural Resources committee,” said Dent. “I’m thrilled to represent Harrisonburg in our ongoing efforts to develop the federal-to-local partnership to support the urgent actions we must take to reduce climate change.”

As vice chair of the committee, Dent will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities, towns and villages before Congress, with the administration and at home.

The appointment was announced by NLC President David Sander of Rancho Cordova, Calif.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees play an important role in helping policymakers in Washington understand the issues and challenges facing America’s cities, towns and villages at the local level,” said Sander. “I’m thrilled to have vice mayor Dent lead NLC’s Energy, Environment and Natural Resources committee this year and look forward to working with her to strengthen the federal-local partnership, and grow our common knowledge of the issues and opportunities facing our communities.”

This year’s Energy, Environment and Natural Resources committee will be led by Chair Ruth Grendahl, Councilmember, Apple Valley, Minn.; Vice Chair Laura Dent, Vice Mayor, Harrisonburg; and Vice Chair Brian Jones, Councilmember, Union City, Ga.

For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committee, visit https://www.nlc.org/advocacy/federal-advocacy-committees/.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 The big one? Forecast for up to a foot of snow possible in some parts of Virginia
2 Insulin manufacturers cap monthly cost of insulin at $35 per month
3 Bennett to his struggling Virginia team: ‘Stay together, don’t hang your head’
4 What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about the Louisville Cardinals
5 Augusta County: Did Butch Wells pressure Steven Morelli to resign his BOS seat?

Latest News

charlottesville fire department joe phillips deputy fire chief
Local

Charlottesville Fire Department 24-year veteran promoted to role of Deputy Fire Chief

Crystal Graham
child with basket of blackberries
Schools, Virginia

Virginia children to explore crops and greenhouse gardening during ag literacy week

Crystal Graham

Children throughout Virginia will explore greenhouse gardening as well as popular fruits and vegetables during Agriculture Literacy Week March 18-22.

internet search bar Google
Local, Politics

Charlottesville: Applications for vacancy on Police Civilian Oversight Board due by Feb. 29

Crystal Graham

The Charlottesville Police Civilian Oversight Board currently has one vacancy, and applications are now being accepted to fill the role.

fascism
Opinion, Politics, U.S. & World

Apocalypse Now: The government’s use of controlled chaos to maintain power

John Whitehead
bicycle cyclist helmet bicyclist bike lane traffic city
Virginia

Federal grants available for pedestrian, bike safety, drunk driving prevention

Crystal Graham
Martin Luther King AI image
Local, Schools

Bridgewater College, Town of Bridgewater to host series of events to celebrate MLK

Crystal Graham
Arts & Media, Local

American Shakespeare Center actor, director Vanessa Morosco appointed executive director

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status