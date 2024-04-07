Harrisonburg Rockingham Trail Guide gets additional recognition by industry peers

The Harrisonburg Rockingham Trail Guide was recently honored with a tourism award from the Virginia Association of Destination Marketing Organizations, or VADMO.

Harrisonburg was also selected to host the VADMO Spring Symposium in 2025 at the Hotel Madison Shenandoah Valley Conference Center.

The trail guide received the Virgo Award in a category for projects with a budget that was less than $1 million. The award was presented at the organization’s annual meeting and spring symposium, held this year in Richmond.

The Harrisonburg Rockingham County Trail Guide was developed through a Virginia Tourism grant. The guide highlights 15 area trails including five cycling trails.

“I am thrilled the guide is receiving so much recognition. We are seeing many more people inquiring about the guide as a result,” said Jennifer Bell, Harrisonburg tourism manager. She said the recognition “helps highlight Harrisonburg as the outdoor recreation capital of the Shenandoah Valley.”

The project, developed by Harrisonburg Tourism, involved many people outside its office doors. Local trail guide creator David Landis created the content, Jon Styer designed the style of the guide and Rockingham County printed the guide. The guide is available in Spanish thanks to the Harrisonburg Community Gear Library.

The guide was initially available digitally, but it was later offered in print form. Paper copies are available at the Hardesty-Higgins House Visitor Center.

Harrisonburg Tourism also received the Trailblazer award from the Virginia Tourism Corporation for its work developing and promoting the guide.