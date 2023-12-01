Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home GSA Inspector General launches investigation into site selection process of FBI headquarters
Politics, Virginia

GSA Inspector General launches investigation into site selection process of FBI headquarters

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
FBI HQ
Courtesy of office of Sen. Mark R. Warner.

Ask and ye shall receive.

The Inspector General of the General Services Administration has launched an investigation into the site chosen for the new FBI headquarters.

Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, and Reps. Don Beyer, Gerry Connolly, Morgan Griffith, Jen Kiggans, Jennifer McClellan, Bobby Scott, Abigail Spanberger, Jennifer Wexton and Rob Wittman welcomed news yesterday that the Inspector General (IG) of the General Services Administration (GSA) will initiate an investigation into the site selection to relocate the new Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) headquarters.

The lawmakers wrote to GSA before Thanksgiving with request for an investigation after Greenbelt, Md. was chosen over Springfield, Virginia for the site of the new FBI headquarters. The members wrote that the facts “paint an ugly picture of a fatally flawed procurement that demands further investigation.”

“Given the overwhelming evidence suggesting that the General Services Administration (GSA) administered a site selection process fouled by politics, we agree that an inspector general investigation is the appropriate next step. We applaud the inspector general for moving quickly and encourage him to move forward to complete a careful and thorough review. In the meantime, the GSA must pause all activities related to the relocation until the IG’s investigation is complete,” the lawmakers said yesterday.

Virginia lawmakers want investigation after Springfield loses FBI HQ bid – Augusta Free Press

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Confirmed: Indiana finalizes deal to hire JMU football coach Curt Cignetti
2 ‘Elf: The Musical’ encourages audiences to fall in love with the holidays again
3 Waynesboro takes step to move Voter Registrar office to new permanent location
4 The demise of Staunton local sports radio station WTON was, unfortunately, inevitable
5 UVA researchers find unlikely source that may help people with stress, depression, anxiety

Latest News

Politics, U.S. & World

U.S. House approves MAGA Republican anti-migrant housing bill

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Culture, Local

T-Mobile donates $50K to five Virginia nonprofits, including Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Rebecca Barnabi

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank received $10,000 from the T-Mobile's Difference Maker award, as well as four other Virginia nonprofits.

police crime scene
Police, Virginia

Norfolk man sentenced to 63 years in first-degree murder from 2020 shooting

Crystal Graham

A 40-year-old man was sentenced in Norfolk Circuit Court to 63 years in prison for the first-degree murder of 30-year-old Shelvin Duntae Alston.

police crime tape at crime scene
Police, Virginia

Man sentenced in Norfolk to more than 20 years for murder of married friend

Crystal Graham
snow on roads in winter
Climate, Virginia

Get prepared, folks: Like it or not, winter weather has arrived in Virginia

Crystal Graham
120123 cville suspect
Local, Police

Charlottesville police seek public’s help identifying suspect in firearm robbery

Crystal Graham
hburg lowes armed robbery 113023
Local, Police

Harrisonburg man thought he was meeting car buyer; vehicle stolen by two NYC residents

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy