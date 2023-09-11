Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Got milk?: Legislation would allow more milk choices for WIC recipients
Politics, U.S.

Got milk?: Legislation would allow more milk choices for WIC recipients

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
pouring a glass of milk
(© Thitiwut – stock.adobe.com)

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia introduced legislation Friday to make it easier for expectant mothers and mothers of young children to access milk for their families.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) restricts milk choices to nonfat or 1% in most cases. Spanberger’s bipartisan bill would allow participants ages two and older to receive 2% reduced fat or whole milk. The change would provide infants, children and parents with more nutrients needed during key developmental stages.

Spanberger, the only Virginian on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, leads the legislation with U.S. Rep. G.T. Thompson of Pennsylvania, chair of the committee.

“As a parent, I know that whole milk provides many of the essential vitamins and minerals that kids need for their early development. But for far too long, the WIC program has been blocked from providing moms with a full selection of milk,” Spanberger said. “That’s why I’m working to cut this unnecessary red tape and make more milk options available. By allowing WIC recipients to purchase whole milk, our bipartisan bill would make sure more children have access to the nutrients they need to grow up healthy and strong.”

In early 2023, Spanberger helped to introduce legislation to allow unflavored and flavored whole milk to be offered in Virginia’s school cafeterias.

“Whole milk has been wrongfully targeted as unhealthy for the last decade, but in reality, it provides a wealth of essential nutrients that are particularly important for growing children,” Thompson said. “Including whole milk in the WIC program will provide a healthy option for those families who find themselves depending upon these benefits for essential nutrition.”

Jim Mulhern is President & CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation.

“WIC is critical to ensuring that pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children can gain the nutrients they need for health and development. Milk provides 13 essential nutrients in a single serving, making it an affordable, effective nutrition powerhouse that promotes food security. Reduced-fat and whole milk are the most popular milk options in the U.S.; allowing these healthful, popular options to be purchased through WIC is a commonsense approach that both increases access and choice,” Mulhern said.

According to International Dairy Foods Association President & CEO Michael Dykes, millions of women and children rely on WIC for milk.

“In fact, milk is the single most commonly chosen item among WIC beneficiaries. Surprisingly, the current WIC program does not permit participants to select their preferred milk options, such as whole and 2% milk, resulting in significant participation challenges for state WIC programs. According to a 2023 IDFA-Morning Consult poll, a striking 34 percent of WIC participants favor whole milk, while 28 percent prefer 2% milk,” Dykes said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Fall foliage expected to be ‘quite colorful’ in Virginia; first frost ‘later than usual’
2 Virginia, East Coast likely to feel effects of Category 5 Hurricane Lee next week
3 Drought warning: City of Staunton asks residents to reduce water usage
4 Mailbag: What’s at stake in the fight over the Augusta County closed session recording?
5 JMU storms back late, scores twice in fourth after weather delay, to stun UVA, 36-35

Latest News

food grocery store
Health, Local

SNAP benefits inadequate for moderately-priced meal in 78 American counties, including Augusta

Rebecca Barnabi
Fall Foliage at Sherando Lake
Environment, Local

Expert reveals the best weekends to view fall foliage in Virginia

Crystal Graham

Autumn is right around the corner with the official start on Sept. 23. The change of seasons means it won’t be long before leaves begin to change color.

powerball lottery tickets
Virginia

$1M winner from Virginia in Powerball drawing; jackpot up to $522M tonight

Crystal Graham

The third largest Powerball drawing of the year will be held tonight for an estimated $522 million.

anthony colandrea
Sports

One way the quarterback controversy at UVA could play out: Call this one the worst-case scenario

Chris Graham
police
Police, Virginia

Developing: Roanoke County fatal I-81 crash on Saturday involved tractor trailer, four vehicles

Crystal Graham
Patina Restaurant Waynesboro Virginia
Culture, Economy, Local

Patina Italian Inspired: High integrity, simple ingredients, contemporary approach

Crystal Graham
anthony colandrea
Sports

UVA freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea named ACC Rookie of the Week

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy