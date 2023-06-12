Countries
newsgas prices up nationally but virginia consumers paying slightly less this week
U.S./World

Gas prices up nationally, but Virginia consumers paying slightly less this week

Chris Graham
Published date:
gas
(© Daniel Thornberg – stock.adobe.com)

Gas prices are up a nickel per gallon nationally, though Virginia consumers are paying a little less at the pump.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57 per gallon today, according to data from GasBuddy.

Patrick De Haan, the director of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the increase nationally is the result of higher prices in Florida and the Great Lakes.

“With the Fed meeting this week to potentially alter interest rates again, we could see some turbulence in oil markets, potentially impacting states where gas prices were quiet this week, while the states that saw a big jump last week could see some moderate relief in the week ahead,” De Haan said. “The good news has continued for average diesel prices, which again fell last week to their lowest since early 2022, helping to relieve some pressure on hard-hit consumers of diesel.”

The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.87 per gallon, per GasBuddy data.

Virginia consumers are paying 2.1 cents per gallon less than they did this time last week. Gas prices in Virginia are at $3.29 per gallon today.

