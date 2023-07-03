Countries
Gas prices holding steady: What is the outlook for the next few weeks?

Chris Graham
Gas prices are basically holding steady nationally, down 4.1 cents per gallon from last week, but still sitting at the $3.50 per gallon mark as we head into the oddly-constructed Fourth of July holiday week.

The decrease over the past seven days has the national average down 1.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, according to data from GasBuddy.

Diesel continues its march downward, dropping 3.4 cents per gallon over the past seven days, to $3.80 per gallon.

The average price being paid at the pump in Virginia is $3.30 per gallon, which is down marginally, 1.4 cents per gallon, since last week.

Prices could push up slightly in the coming weeks, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Just ahead of Independence Day, the national average has fallen to its lowest level since late April, with oil prices remaining under considerable pressure due to a cloudy outlook for the global economy. We could see gasoline prices under some additional pressure soon, especially as we head into the closing innings of summer next month,” De Haan said.

“For now, gasoline demand will likely ramp up as we enter the peak of the summer, with millions of Americans set to take to the roads with some of the season’s lowest average gasoline prices,” De Haan said. “At the half point of the year, the national average is right at level we anticipated for a full-year average. While that’s good news, I believe we may see prices close out the second half of the year below our expectations, which would be welcome news for motorists, and the possibility exists that the national average this fall could fall under $3 per gallon.”

