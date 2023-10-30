Gas prices continue downward slide: Analyst sees bigger drop coming in next few weeks

Gas prices continue to drop, with a decline nationwide of 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week, to $3.45 a gallon, per GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Virginia motorists are paying on average $3.28 per gallon today, down 6.2 cents per gallon from last week.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.43 per gallon.

Gas prices are at their lowest level since March, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

And, good news for consumers.

“I believe we could see a further 10-20 cent drop in the national average in the weeks ahead, but any jolt in the delicate Middle East still holds the potential to disrupt the drop we’re seeing,” De Haan said.