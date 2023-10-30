Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Gas prices continue downward slide: Analyst sees bigger drop coming in next few weeks
Economy, U.S. & World

Gas prices continue downward slide: Analyst sees bigger drop coming in next few weeks

Chris Graham
Published date:
gas prices
(© Daniel Thornberg – stock.adobe.com)

Gas prices continue to drop, with a decline nationwide of 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week, to $3.45 a gallon, per GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Virginia motorists are paying on average $3.28 per gallon today, down 6.2 cents per gallon from last week.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.43 per gallon.

Gas prices are at their lowest level since March, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

And, good news for consumers.

“I believe we could see a further 10-20 cent drop in the national average in the weeks ahead, but any jolt in the delicate Middle East still holds the potential to disrupt the drop we’re seeing,” De Haan said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

In Depth

1 Mike Johnson says son treated differently ‘because of the color of his skin’: Far right cries foul
2 Wayne Theatre to build music and technical resource center; requests $5M grant from state
3 Guy who defended Waynesboro vice mayor with double-bird jailed on assault conviction
4 Waynesboro: WARM permit will allow for additional mother, children in supportive housing
5 ‘Passion to have this gluten-free bakery’: Chamber celebrates new Waynesboro business

Latest News

artificial intelligence
Tech, U.S. & World

Biden issues first Executive Order to regulate AI in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
malik washington
Football, Sports

Virginia wideout Malik Washington nets third ACC Football weekly honor of 2023

Chris Graham

The ACC may as well give out two Receiver of the Week awards going forward this season: one to Virginia wideout Malik Washington, the second to the best of the rest.

vote
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin administration improperly removed 3,400 Virginia voters from the voter rolls

Chris Graham

The report from VPM News that told us the Youngkin administration had improperly removed 270 Virginia voters from the voter rolls turned out to be a dramatic underestimate.

library
Arts, Culture, Community, Local

Valley Program for Aging Services, Waynesboro Public Library receive national award

Rebecca Barnabi
court law
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S. & World

Candidates who thread the needle of abortion, ERA will succeed in energizing voters

Chris Graham
guns congress
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S. & World

The Hundredth Monkey Effect: Could we be reaching a tipping point on gun violence?

Rob Okun
acc football
Football, Sports

ACC Power Rankings Week 9: FSU rolls, Miami survives, Clemson, UNC continue slide 

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy