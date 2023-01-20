Countries
Sports

Game Notes: What you need to know about Saturday’s UVA-Wake Forest hoops showdown

Chris Graham
Published:
uva basketball
Photo: UVA Athletics

No. 10 Virginia (14-3, 6-2 ACC) travels to Wake Forest (14-5, 6-2 ACC) Saturday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on ESPNU.

Virginia Notes

  • UVA coach Tony Bennett needs one win to get to the 400-career-win mark.
  • Virginia is 5-2 away from home, including a 3-2 true road record.
  • UVA ranks first nationally in assist/turnover ratio (1.74), fourth in turnovers per game (9.2), 13th in scoring defense (59.9 ppg), 24th in fouls per game (14.1), 27th in 3-point percentage (38.2%), 32nd in assists per game (16.1) and 34th in turnover margin (3.3) and blocks per game (4.8).
  • KenPom metrics: 1.148 PPP offense (24th nationally), 0.940 PPP defense (23rd nationally), 61.8 possessions/g (361st nationally)

Wake Forest Notes

  • The Deacs are coming off their fourth-straight conference win of the season against the No. 19 Clemson Tigers on Tuesday night in Winston-Salem.
  • Tuesday’s win over the ranked team marked the first time since the 2013-2014 season that the Deacs have beaten two top-25 teams in the same season, after also defeating then-No 14 Duke in December.
  • Clemson shot 29.6 percent from three-point range on Tuesday night. That mark was the third-lowest in conference play for the Tigers.
  • Wake Forest has now started 10-0 at home for the second season in a row and just the second time since 2013-14 when the Deacs went 12-0.
  • KenPom metrics: 1.132 PPP offense (32nd nationally), 1.026 PPP defense (139th nationally), 69.4 possessions/g (84th nationally)

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

