Game Notes: ODU looks to get back on track on the road at Appalachian State
Sports

Game Notes: ODU looks to get back on track on the road at Appalachian State

Chris Graham
Published:

ODU Football is at Appalachian State to take on the Mountaineers at 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

ODU (3-7, 2-4 Sun Belt) is coming off a 37-3 loss to James Madison, while App State (5-5, 2-4 Sun Belt) lost 28-21 at Marshall.

Old Dominion (3-7, 2-4 Sun Belt) at App State (5-5, 2-4 Sun Belt)
Where to Watch  ESPN+
Listen  ODU Sports Radio Network
Series   App State Leads 2-0
Game Notes  Old Dominion    App State

Chris Graham

