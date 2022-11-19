Sports
Game Notes: ODU looks to get back on track on the road at Appalachian State
ODU Football is at Appalachian State to take on the Mountaineers at 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
ODU (3-7, 2-4 Sun Belt) is coming off a 37-3 loss to James Madison, while App State (5-5, 2-4 Sun Belt) lost 28-21 at Marshall.
|
Old Dominion (3-7, 2-4 Sun Belt) at App State (5-5, 2-4 Sun Belt)
|Where to Watch
|ESPN+
|Listen
|ODU Sports Radio Network
|Series
|App State Leads 2-0
|Game Notes
|Old Dominion App State