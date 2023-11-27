FSU goes wire-to-wire as conference’s best: ACC Week 14 Power Rankings 

Florida State was clearly the best team in the ACC from start to finish. The Seminoles began the season as the No. 1 in the power rankings and never flinched.

The Seminoles closed out a perfect 12-0 regular season with a 24-15 win in the swamp over rival Florida Saturday evening.

The uncertainty looming in Tallahassee is can the unbeaten Seminoles climb back into the CFP Top 4 without star quarterback Jordan Travis?

While FSU held the unanimous No. 1 spot in our power rankings the entire season, No. 2 was a different story.

Miami, UNC, Duke, Louisville, and NC State each occupied the No. 2 position during the regular season. The Cardinals and Tar Heels each had four weeks as second-best, but NC State, closing with five straight wins, finishes as No. 2, its only time this season that high.

Regardless of the ratings, it’s FSU vs. Louisville in the ACC Championship Game Saturday evening in Charlotte. That game lost some of its luster when Kentucky, on the road, upset Louisville, 38-31.

While the top of the ACC, behind FSU, was a carousel of teams, the bottom feeders did likewise.

Pitt and Syracuse shared the No. 14 spot for several weeks, Boston College, Virginia and Virginia Tech also spent time in the basement as well.

In the end, the ACC has 11 bowl-eligible teams, with Syracuse and Virginia Tech meeting the six-win threshold Saturday.

The reality of the bowl season became known with Syracuse going bowling after the conclusion of a season so disappointing it got head coach Dino Babers fired.

Such is college football 2023.

Here’s the final 2023 ACC Power Rankings: