FSU finishes perfect in ACC, Louisville cracks Top 10: ACC Week 12 Power Rankings 

FSU turned back Miami with a late interception to prevail over the ‘Canes on Saturday. The Seminoles victory caps a perfect 8-0 ACC regular season.

Strangely, FSU closes out the season with two non-conference opponents, North Alabama and rival Florida.

Meanwhile, Louisville turned back stubborn Virginia, 34-27, on Thursday night. The Cardinals win put UL into the AP Top 10, at No. 9.

Louisville is one of three ACC schools in the rankings, along with FSU (No. 4) and North Carolina (No. 22).

The Cardinals and Seminoles have been the only two teams in the ACC this season that have been consistently good.

FSU is perfect at 10-0, while Louisville has a 9-1 mark. The lone blemish: a completely unexplainable loss at Pitt.

That loss is what’s keeping the Cardinals from knocking on the CFP door.

Most of the remaining teams in the conference have had rollercoaster-like seasons.

One and two are easy; here’s the roundup of the others.