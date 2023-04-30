FredNats power past the Lynchburg Hillcats, 5-2

The Fredericksburg Nationals blasted three home runs to fuel a 5-2 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Saturday.

The FredNats put the pressure on Lynchburg in the top of the first inning. Robert Hassell III drew a walk, Armando Cruz singled, and Brady House walked as well to load the bases. Elijah Green then plated the first run of the game with an RBI groundout.

Lynchburg battled back in the bottom of the third, as Angel Zarate singled with one out and stole second base. A balk pushed Zarate to third, before Maick Collado drove him in with a single to tie the game at 1-1.

But in the next half inning, Branden Boissiere quickly broke that tie with a two-out solo homer to make it 2-1 Nats. The power surge continued in the top of the fifth, as Daylen Lile crushed his second bomb of the season to push the lead to 3-1.

Later, Green connected for his first homer of the year, a two-run shot to make it 5-1.

Tyresse Turner got a run back for the Hillcats in the seventh, but the Fredericksburg bullpen slammed the door from there in a 5-2 win.

Pedro Gonzalez got the win, while Alonzo Richardson was saddled with the loss.

The FredNats will look to make it four in a row tomorrow with Mason Denaburg on the hill, against Brauny Munoz in a 2 p.m. start.