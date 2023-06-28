Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsfrednats notebook nationals happy to be back home after rough road trip
Sports

FredNats Notebook: Nationals happy to be back home after rough road trip

Scott Ratcliffe
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsFredericksburg completed its two-week road trip Sunday, dropping four of five games last week at Columbia. In the 11 games at Myrtle Beach and Columbia over the past two weeks, the team was only able to produce three victories.

The Nationals (30-36) are now into the second half of the Carolina League schedule, which officially began on Friday. The Freddies are 0-3 since then, including back-to-back, one-run losses to the Fireflies on Saturday (3-2) and Sunday (7-6) to conclude the series. Columbia trailed 6-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday before hitting the go-ahead grand slam.

Fredericksburg took the first game against the Fireflies, 5-1, in a game that began last Tuesday before being suspended, rained out Wednesday and finally completed on Thursday. The Nats then dropped another 3-2 decision in Thursday’s second game of a doubleheader. Columbia recorded a 5-0 shutout on Friday.

Elijah Green (No. 4) continues to struggle at the plate, as he struck out 10 times in his 12 at-bats in Columbia last week.

The bat of shortstop Armando Cruz (No. 13) continues to heat up, as he collected five hits and seven total bases while driving in four runs in just 10 at-bats last week against the Fireflies.

Daylen Lile (No. 15) cranked out six hits and 10 total bases while also adding four RBI in four games in Columbia. Lile is batting .282 with 14 doubles, 4 triples, 6 home runs, a team-high 40 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 54 games this season. Roismar Quintana (No. 16) was 1-for-10 with a single in three games against the Fireflies.

Jarlin Susana (No. 6) pitched another gem on Thursday, giving up a pair of runs (neither of them earned) on two hits while striking out six and walking two across 4.2 innings.

Over his last seven outings, Susana has allowed just four runs across 28.2 innings, giving him a 1.26 ERA during that stretch. He’s fanned 26 batters and walked 11, with a 0.98 WHIP (walks + hits per inning pitched) and an opposing batting average of .167. On the year, Susana is 0-3 with a 2.90 ERA in 11 starts.

This Week’s Opponent

Fredericksburg is back at Virginia Credit Union Stadium this week with a home series against Salem, beginning Wednesday and running through next Monday. The FredNats took four of five meetings with the Red Sox (31-35, 1-2 second half) in Salem last month.

A side note for fans thinking about attending a game this weekend — there will be fireworks after the game at Virginia Credit Union Stadium on both Friday night and Monday night, if Mother Nature cooperates, as well as a postgame party featuring live music following Saturday’s game.

The Sox took five of seven on their home field against Delmarva two weeks ago, winning the last four of that series, but lost three of four last week to Down East in a rain-shortened set that saw two contests canceled due to rain.

Right fielder Miguel Bleis (No. 4 in the Boston organization) is a 19-year-old international prospect who managed just one hit in 14 at-bats across three games last month against the Freddies.

Cutter Coffey (No. 17) is 12-for-39 (.308) with a pair of homers and 6 RBI in his past 10 games. He was 5-for-16 with 3 RBI in four games last month against the FredNats. Fellow shortstop Luis Ravelo (No. 25) is batting .257 in 2023.

Right-hander Luis Perales (No. 12) had a solid outing on May 27 against Fredericksburg, striking out 10 Nats and allowing a run on four hits in five innings of work. Perales is 2-4 on the season with an ERA of 3.95.

Another talented righty, Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (No. 22), also registered 10 punchouts against the Nats when they faced off in May, giving up three runs on four hits across five innings.

Notes

  • Former FredNat Brady House, who was promoted to High-A Wilmington earlier this month, will participate in the MLB All-Star Futures Game in Seattle on Saturday, July 8.
  • The Freddies will hit the road again next week, as they travel to face Delmarva for a six-game set heading into the July break (10-13).

Scott Ratcliffe

Scott Ratcliffe

Scott Ratcliffe has worked as a freelance writer for several publications over the past decade-plus, with a concentration on local and college sports. He is also a writer and editor for his father’s website, JerryRatcliffe.com, dedicated to the coverage of University of Virginia athletics.

Top News

1 Smoke from wildfires returns to Virginia; air quality alerts likely to be issued Thursday
2 Traffic alert: Part of Route 752 in Rockingham County will close for three months
3 ‘A fun way for our community to support local youth’: Boys & Girls Club hosts first golf tournament
4 Jay Woolfolk had a busy spring: The UVA closer/QB is having an even busier summer
5 Matchups announced for 2023 ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge

Latest News

car with hood up on side of road
Virginia

Virginia’s Move Over Law is expanding to stationary vehicles on July 1

Crystal Graham
ben cline
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S. News

ClineWatch: Pregnant workers protected, no thanks to Ben Cline

Gene Zitver

On June 27, the federal Pregnant Workers Fairness Act took effect. The law requires employers to provide accommodations for pregnancy-related medical conditions, everything from pregnancy to childbirth to postpartum recovery. 

supreme court
Op/Eds, Politics

Mailbag: We need to fight for Supreme Court reform

Letters

Americans are losing faith in our Supreme Court, and it’s easy to see why.

child writing history
Culture, Virginia

New civics education center kicks off work for 2026 opening on July Fourth

Crystal Graham
corn field in Virginia
Virginia

Virginia farmers eligible for $300K for soil and water conservation practices

Crystal Graham
Virginia

Loudoun County receives $13.8M to upgrade buses to low- or no-emission

Rebecca Barnabi
smoke wildfires canada
Virginia

Smoke from wildfires returns to Virginia; air quality alerts likely to be issued Thursday

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy