Fredericksburg woman crowned Mrs. Virginia 2024 in USA Pageant

Dierberger is a local, faith-based speaker and health coach who works with her clients on proper nutrition and creating healthy habits for long-term success. Her platform “Health and Hope for Virginia” was inspired by her own health journey and the joy she finds in helping others regain their passions and purpose. Dierberger would like to use her platform to spotlight the incredible organizations in Virginia that make the state a healthier place to work and play, as well as spread education and awareness about important “habits of health” needed to pursue not only good health, but to reach ultimate purpose and potential.
A mother of three children, Adele, Grace and Magnolia, Dierberger and her husband, Cameron Dierberger, live in Fredericksburg.
United States of America Pageants focus on women empowerment, promote positive self-image and advocate a platform of community service.