Virginia

Fredericksburg woman crowned Mrs. Virginia 2024 in USA Pageant

virginia map
(© klenger – stock.adobe.com)

A Fredericksburg woman has been crowned United States of America Pageants’ Mrs. Virginia 2024.

Kelly Dierberger, the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star reports, will represent the Commonwealth at the 2024 national competition to be held in San Antonio in July.

A graduate of Old Dominion University with a bachelor’s in communications, Dierberger is originally from Hampton Roads. /She was the original “Face of FOX 43” for WVBT-FOX 43, on-air lifestyle reporter, and a co-host of the award-winning “The Hampton Roads Show” with WAVY-TV10.

Dierberger is a local, faith-based speaker and health coach who works with her clients on proper nutrition and creating healthy habits for long-term success. Her platform “Health and Hope for Virginia” was inspired by her own health journey and the joy she finds in helping others regain their passions and purpose. Dierberger would like to use her platform to spotlight the incredible organizations in Virginia that make the state a healthier place to work and play, as well as spread education and awareness about important “habits of health” needed to pursue not only good health, but to reach ultimate purpose and potential.

A mother of three children, Adele, Grace and Magnolia, Dierberger and her husband, Cameron Dierberger, live in Fredericksburg.

United States of America Pageants focus on women empowerment, promote positive self-image and advocate a platform of community service. Dierberger’s quest for the crown can be followed on her Instagram through @kellydier or @usoamrsvirginia, or on Facebook at USOA Mrs. Virginia. Dierberger is available to speak to groups or make an appearance at events. Email her at [email protected].

