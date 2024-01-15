Fredericksburg woman crowned Mrs. Virginia 2024 in USA Pageant

A Fredericksburg woman has been crowned United States of America Pageants’ Mrs. Virginia 2024.

Kelly Dierberger, the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star reports, will represent the Commonwealth at the 2024 national competition to be held in San Antonio in July.

A graduate of Old Dominion University with a bachelor’s in communications, Dierberger is originally from Hampton Roads. /She was the original “Face of FOX 43” for WVBT-FOX 43, on-air lifestyle reporter, and a co-host of the award-winning “The Hampton Roads Show” with WAVY-TV10.