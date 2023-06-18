Fredericksburg Nationals drop series finale to Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 8-2

The Fredericksburg Nationals took an 8-2 defeat against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Sunday to wrap up the teams’ six-game set.

After a scoreless first inning, the FredNats, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, struck in the top of the second. Sammy Infante opened the frame with a double, then later, Branden Boissiere doubled as well to plate Infante with the first run of the game.

Brad Lord worked through another scoreless frame in the third inning, before Myrtle Beach, the Low-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, tagged him for a run in the fourth. Moises Ballesteros drew a leadoff walk, and moved up to second base on a fielder’s choice ground ball. Cristian Hernandez delivered for the Birds, with a two-out single, which tied the game at 1-1.

Ballesteros added another run in the home half of the fifth, before a big sixth inning for the Pelicans blew the game open. Felix Stevens demolished a solo home run on the first pitch of the sixth, and Hernadez walked after that. Pedro Ramirez singled to put two runners aboard, when Rafael Morel doubled to plate both men and put the Pelicans ahead 4-1.

Reivaj Garcia kept the frame rolling with his two-run triple to make it a 6-1 edge, before Juan Mora tacked on another run to push Myrtle Beach ahead 7-1.

The Nats added a run in the eighth on a triple by Daylen Lile, but it was not enough as the Pelicans eventually won 8-2, and clinched a playoff berth in the process.

Brody McCullough improved to 5-1 with the winning effort, and Mason Denaburg fell to 3-3.

Next week, the Freddies start the second week of their road trip against the Columbia Fireflies.