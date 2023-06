The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Jamarion Nazier Dunnings was last seen on Sunday on Double Branch Road in Franklin County. Dunnings was last seen wearing purple shoes and a black hoodie.

Dunnings has a tattoo on his right forearm and diamond earrings in both ears.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Jamarion, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.