Former castoffs coming through as Baltimore Orioles continue battling injuries 

This Baltimore Orioles team is a young group, and perhaps because of this youth, they don’t realize the impact the numerous injuries could be having on a promising 2023 season.

Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said he hasn’t seen “any panic.”

Despite having lost four of its last seven series, the Orioles haven’t been swept this season, and that streak continued with Sunday’s 6-3 win at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs.

Even after dropping two games in Chicago, Baltimore is 10-5 over its last 15 games, despite more key absences. The team is still without star centerfielder Cedric Mullins, and Sunday played without red-hot Gunnar Henderson, who was out with a stomach virus.

While the organization boasts the top farm system in baseball, most of the support that has kept the team on track the last few weeks is reclamation projects.

“You’re going to lose players in a season, and good teams can right the ship until they get back,” Hyde said on Sunday’s WBAL radio’s postgame show.

Enter Ryan O’Hearn and Aaron Hicks.

The former Royal (O’Hearn) and Yankee (O’Hearn) have found themselves in the heart of the Orioles’ lineup on a regular basis and become the center of its offensive production.

In addition to Mullins and Henderson, who was a late scratch Sunday, the team placed first baseman Ryan Mountcastle on the 10-day disabled list with a vertigo issue.

O’Hearn joined Baltimore in an offseason trade from Kansas City, where he struggled as an everyday player. The Orioles analytics department discovered O’Hearn had been significantly more productive coming off the bench.

Until this recent stretch where O’Hearn has been a regular at first base, his numbers have been solid, a .349 batting average with outstanding defense.

The addition of Hicks has minimized the loss of Mullins. Since New York released the veteran outfielder, Hicks has embraced his time in Charm City, with 17 hits and 10 walks. Defensively, Hicks has been outstanding at center.

Hicks instantly became a clubhouse leader. ‘‘To be able to come here, play every day in center has just been awesome. This is a great organization, I just can’t say enough for the opportunity to re-energize my career,” said Hicks.

Starters getting stronger for Birds

Baltimore now has two starters with eight wins each in Kyle Gibson and Dean Kremer. Orioles starting pitchers haven’t allowed more than three runs in 19 of their last 20 games. That has provided a solid footing to begin games and lessen the toll on the Baltimore bullpen.

On Sunday, the bullpen held the lead against Chicago with four no-hit innings.

Hyde said the longer starts the Oriole starting pitchers are providing is a boost. “It changes everything out in the pen,” said Hyde. “Our relievers are more comfortable in the roles we are placing them in, and it begins with quality starts,” added Hyde.

Showdown on the Gulf

After an off-day today, the Orioles begin an abbreviated two-game set with first place Tampa Bay Tuesday evening at Tropicana Field.

Earlier this season, Baltimore took two of three against the Rays, who enter the game with a five-game lead over Baltimore. Tampa Bay continues to have MLB’s best record, despite losing two of three over the weekend in San Diego.

The Rays know very well what the Orioles are doing this season.

Baltimore, like Tampa Bay, has young, homegrown talent that is starting to find its footing in the big leagues at the same time.

The series will pit the two best teams in arguably baseball’s best division against each other.