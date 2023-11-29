Countries
Climate, Virginia

Focus on safety: VDOT prepared for winter weather with $220M budget, equipment, staff

Published date:
snow plow
(© nd700 – stock.adobe.com)

Old man winter, watch out.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is prepared for snow with a $220 million budget, equipment, materials and staff ready to go.

“Those traveling in and through the Commonwealth can be confident in VDOT’s preparedness as the seasons change,” said VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg. “With more than 57,000 lane miles of roadway to maintain across the Commonwealth, our focus remains on the safety of the traveling public, especially during inclement weather. Recent operational improvements mean our crews are trained, experienced and equipped to get the job done when snow arrives.”

More than 2,300 VDOT crew members, as well as additional contractors, are available across the Commonwealth for snow removal when the time comes. VDOT has more than 10,200 pieces of snow-removal equipment, including trucks, loaders and motor graders. More than 702,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives and more than 1.9 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine are also ready to pre-treat Virginia’s roadways and interstates.

If snow reaches two inches or more, VDOT activates an online snowplow tracking map. Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) technology is operational statewide. All VDOT-owned and contracted plows will be equipped with AVL, allowing them to be monitored on the snowplow tracker.

Motorists are encouraged to regularly monitor weather forecasts and have a winter weather driving plan prepared.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

