Fish for free (mostly) in Virginia June 2-4; streams and ponds open

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is encouraging you and your family to try fishing with free fishing days June 2-4. During these three days, no license is required to fish anywhere in the state.

All fishing regulations including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions will remain in effect.

DWR fee fishing areas still require a fee for Free Fishing Days weekend.

In addition to the free fishing days, DWR is also hosting free events (exceptions noted below) throughout the state. Agency staff and volunteers will be on site with rods and reels, terminal tackle and bait, ready to instruct you on how to fish. No registration is required.

Saturday, June 3

Burke Lake (Fairfax County): 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Dorey Park (Henrico County): 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Mt. Trashmore (Virginia Beach): 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Hungry Mother State Park (Marion): 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. ($7 entrance fee)

Sunday, June 4

Festival del Rio Rappahannock at Old Mill Park (Fredericksburg): 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

No fishing license of any kind will be required for recreational rod and reel fishing during free fishing days and facilities use permits will also not be required during these dates.

To increase angling opportunities, DWR has removed the restriction to fishing designated stocked trout waters for free fishing weekend. This will open more than 2,900 miles of trout streams, in addition to numerous ponds, small lakes and reservoirs.

For more information, visit dwr.virginia.gov/fishing/free-fishing-days/