Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsfish for free mostly in virginia june 2 4 streams and ponds open
Culture

Fish for free (mostly) in Virginia June 2-4; streams and ponds open

Crystal Graham
Published date:
child fishing at lake
(© Alik Mulikov – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is encouraging you and your family to try fishing with free fishing days June 2-4. During these three days, no license is required to fish anywhere in the state.

All fishing regulations including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions will remain in effect.

DWR fee fishing areas still require a fee for Free Fishing Days weekend.

In addition to the free fishing days, DWR is also hosting free events (exceptions noted below) throughout the state. Agency staff and volunteers will be on site with rods and reels, terminal tackle and bait, ready to instruct you on how to fish. No registration is required.

Saturday, June 3

  • Burke Lake (Fairfax County): 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Dorey Park (Henrico County): 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Mt. Trashmore (Virginia Beach): 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Hungry Mother State Park (Marion): 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. ($7 entrance fee)

Sunday, June 4

  • Festival del Rio Rappahannock at Old Mill Park (Fredericksburg): 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

No fishing license of any kind will be required for recreational rod and reel fishing during free fishing days and facilities use permits will also not be required during these dates.

To increase angling opportunities, DWR has removed the restriction to fishing designated stocked trout waters for free fishing weekend. This will open more than 2,900 miles of trout streams, in addition to numerous ponds, small lakes and reservoirs.

For more information, visit dwr.virginia.gov/fishing/free-fishing-days/

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 20-year-old male dead after drowning at Stoney Creek Resort in Augusta County
2 News Virginian, Daily Progress switching to three-day-a-week print schedule
3 Virginia Republicans weigh in on McCarthy-Biden debt-ceiling, budget deal
4 Waynesboro Generals alums Denny Walling, Mike Lowell named to VBL Hall of Fame
5 Virginia Athletics doesn’t want to play a serious NIL game: How this affects UVA hoops

Latest News

stephen colbert
Culture

Me ‘n ol’ Stephen Colbert hide our accents to try to sound smarter: Here’s why

Chris Graham
uva health
Local

‘A well-deserved honor for our entire team’: UVA’s maternity care on Newsweek list

Rebecca Barnabi

UVA Medical Center is on Newsweek’s list of America’s Top Maternity Hospitals for the fourth consecutive year.

highway move over law Virginia
U.S./World

Republican resolution passes to repeal EPA’s final rule on vehicle standards

Rebecca Barnabi

S.J. Resolution 11 would invoke the Congressional Review Act to repeal the EPA’s Heavy-Duty Engine and Vehicle Standards rule.

drug alcohol overdose pills
U.S./World

U.S. death rate reaches all-time record due to alcohol, drugs and suicide

Crystal Graham
richmond virginia
Virginia

FBI, Richmond Police seek information on suspects in series of armed robberies

Chris Graham
police investigation
Local

Charlottesville: Arrest made in connection with May 16 shots fired incident

Chris Graham
police
Virginia

New Market man charged with DUI, involuntary manslaughter in Sunday head-on crash

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy