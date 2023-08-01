Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Financial struggles catch up to university in West Virginia before students return for fall semester
Education, U.S.

Financial struggles catch up to university in West Virginia before students return for fall semester

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
classroom
(© Monkey Business – stock.adobe.com)

In the coming weeks, high school and college students will return to classes, clubs and sports, and settle into a daily routine after summer break.

But students attending Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, W.V., a small city in the northern region of the state, will return to classes and shocking news. Tests and exams will be the least of their problems this fall semester when classes resume in August.

Last night, the university’s Board of Trustees voted to disband the Baptist institute of higher learning, which was founded in 1932, after the state Higher Education Policy Commission announced that the university will be prohibited from awarding degrees starting Dec. 31, 2023. As reported by the Associated Press, the commission’s decision was made in an emergency meeting held to address the university’s financial struggles, including $775,000 in utility debts.

“While it is no secret that we’ve had challenges with AB being forthcoming with information and working with us, I can’t stress enough how critical it is right now for the leadership at AB to put their students first,” Commission Chancellor Sarah Armstrong Tucker said.

Yesterday was the deadline for utilities to be shut off if the university did not make a payment. Last Thursday, the university announced it would pay $67,000 to the city yesterday and follow a plan for regular payments on the balance.

In Monday night’s meeting, the chair of the trustees confirmed a payment was delivered. In early July, the Commission gave the university temporary approval to continue awarding degrees through June 2024, but said it would reconsider West Virginia’s criteria for financial stability of a university.

The Commission’s decision comes too late for Alderson Broaddus students to transfer to out-of-state universities or colleges. However, West Virginia Wesleyan in nearby Buckhannon and Fairmont State University in Fairmont have offered application and transcript evaluation assistance to Alderson Broaddus students, according to the AP.

“As a neighboring university, Alderson Broaddus has always been a good and respected friend of Fairmont State, and our thoughts are with the students and staff, as well as with the community of Philippi as they begin to navigate the effects of this impactful decision,” Fairmont State said in a statement Tuesday.

The university in Philippi has been struggling for several years. A bank official told the AP that in 2015 the university defaulted on repayment of bonds totaling more than $36 million. The Commission put the school on probation in 2017 and lifted the probation in 2019.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 $5M suit filed against Augusta County deputies alleges ‘excessive force’ in 2020 arrest
2 Augusta County supes call special meeting to, ahem, ‘request certain public records’
3 Brent Pry thinks Virginia Tech is the state’s ‘flagship’ football school: Analysis
4 Orioles take two of three from the Yankees: Now it’s time to add arms, or is it? 
5 The philosophy of UVA bandit Chico Bennett: ‘The game is won in the trenches’

Latest News

large dog in black and white
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia vet tech sentenced to prison for hosting dogfights, executing dogs through electrocution

Crystal Graham
online survey
Local, Public Safety

VDOT asks Charlottesville, Albemarle County community to take part in transportation survey

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on a transportation study assessing potential safety for the U.S. 250 corridor.

police car
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond man charged with murder in June 24 shooting on East Broad Street

Chris Graham

The victim of a shooting on East Broad Street in Richmond in June has died, and a male has been charged in connection to the homicide.

police investigation
Public Safety, Virginia

Developing: Police investigate shooting on I-85; 19-year-old sustains life-threatening injuries

Crystal Graham
glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Connolly, Beyer call out Glenn Youngkin for Texas border political stunt

Chris Graham
mega millions lottery tickets
U.S.

Got your tickets? Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot just increased to $1.1 billion

Crystal Graham
hands sorting past due bills on kitchen table
Virginia

Virginia Mortgage Relief Program to close COVID relief applications on Oct. 1

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy