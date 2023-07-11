Female mariachi group Flor De Toloache to open Levitt AMP Harrisonburg music series

The Levitt AMP Harrisonburg music series is kicking off Wednesday at 6 p.m. with Latin Grammy®-winning artists, Flor De Toloache.

This all-female mariachi group mixes tradition and innovation, breaking boundaries with their edgy, versatile and fresh take on traditional Latin American music.

“HDR is so excited to have such overwhelming support and enthusiasm from the community, in terms of both volunteering and sponsorship, for the return of free, live music to downtown Harrisonburg,” said Andrea L. Dono, HDR’s executive director. “Our volunteers helped select a wonderfully diverse line-up of artists and genres so we can bring the community together around different music each week and offer attendees a great variety of entertainment.”

They are just one of 10 bands taking the stage at the Turner Pavilion lawn for the music series running through Sept. 20. There is no show scheduled for Aug. 23.

The public is invited to downtown Harrisonburg on Wednesday evenings, July 12 through Sept. 20 from 5-8 p.m. to enjoy music from national artists of varying genres; a beer garden featuring a different downtown brewery each week; accessible viewing area for guests with restricted mobility; plenty of space for lawn chairs, blankets and picnicking; the Kline’s Dairy Bar mobile ice cream trailer and a non-alcoholic beverage sales booth, featuring a different local nonprofit each week.

The lawn will open to welcome picnickers and concert-goers at 5 p.m., the beer garden opens at 5:15 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m.

Levitt AMP Harrisonburg music series schedule

July 12 – Flor De Toloache, Mariachi

July 19 – Aaron Lee Tasjan, Indie Rock

July 26 – Phillip-Michael Scales, Dive Bar Soul

August 2 – Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise, Hip Hop / Soul / New Age

August 9– Cinémathèque, Surf Rock / Jazz / Exotica Dance

August 16 – Twisted Pine, Indie Folk / Jazz / Bluegrass

August 23 – No show scheduled

August 30 – Rebecca Frazier, Bluegrass

September 6 – Certainly So, Indie Folk

September 13 – Larry & Joe, Venezuelan and Appalachian Roots

September 20 – J & The Causeways, Soul / R&B

More information about the 2023 Levitt AMP Harrisonburg music series can be found at AmpHburg.com.