Federal funding provides $200K to train Virginians to join America’s trucking workforce

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has made possible a $200,000 grant to recruit and cover the cost for Virginians to join the trucking workforce.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger announced the federal funding Friday, awarded from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The funding will allow Commercial Driver Services, Inc. in Caroline County to recruit Virginians, including from underserved communities, to their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program. The grant will fund the program’s tuition for an anticipated 105 students.

“Virginia’s truck drivers are vital to keeping our goods flowing, costs low, and our economy growing. These are family-sustaining jobs,” Spanberger said. “With this announcement, our Commonwealth will take a step towards attracting new drivers and addressing the chronic truck driver shortage in Virginia. Congratulations to Commercial Driver Services, Inc. for receiving this award, and thank you for all your drivers have done to keep our communities moving and all you continue to do to encourage more drivers to get behind the wheel. I’m proud to see the bipartisan infrastructure law deliver on its promise of getting more Virginians in the driver’s seat in Caroline County and across our Commonwealth.”

The award was announced during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, which is celebrated from September 10 through September 16.

In April 2023, Spanberger introduced a bill to cut red tape for veterans looking to use their GI benefits to pay for CDL education programs. In early 2023, she reintroduced legislation to establish a refundable income tax credit for qualified commercial truck drivers.