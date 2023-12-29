Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Expert: Change your mindset, set realistic goals for new year
Health, Virginia

Expert: Change your mindset, set realistic goals for new year

Crystal Graham
Published date:
goals 2024 resolutions clipboard
(© MarekPhotoDesign.com – stock.adobe.com)

As 2023 comes to a close, many people have begun to think about goals for 2024. However, one Virginia Tech expert said that most people tend to lose motivation as time progresses and suggests a different approach to resolutions.

“I recommend throwing out the adage of a New Year’s resolution,” said Virginia Tech behavioral psychologist Samantha Harden. “Resolutions, as we think of them today, are designed to fail. They promote extreme change all at once versus lasting, meaningful adjustments.”

Harden suggests setting more realistic goals for the new year.

“It’s important to self-reflect and be honest with yourself about what goals are realistic to achieve,” Harden said. “The biggest thing is to change your mindset about where you are, what’s feasible, what’s realistic, and what environmental support you need to get you there.”

Harden suggests focusing on behavioral interventions.

“Smoking cessation, budgeting and increased physical activity require a mixture of individual and interpersonal strategies,” she said. “Together, these can result in long lasting behavior change.”

Mindfulness is a powerful tool when it comes to establishing health habits, Harden said.

“While mindfulness does take determination, it’s one of reflection and connection, one that results in transformation through acceptance rather than fixation on the “more or less” imperfections in one’s life, body, or bank account,” she said.

Harden says that many people face setbacks at one point or another while working to achieve goals.

“We have to acknowledge and accept that there will be ebbs and flows when working towards goals,” said Harden. “Remember, it’s all about perspective, and that can keep you going day after day, month after month, year after year.”

Strategies for the new year

  • Set personal goals
  • Self-monitoring
  • Receive feedback from smartwatch, friend or coach
  • Work to improve interpersonal relationships by communication, accountability, shared problem solving and friendly competition.

Struggling to meet exercise resolutions? Burnout may be setting in
Published date: February 3, 2023 | 6:05 pm

Outdoor activities have physical, mental health benefits, says Virginia Tech expert
Published date: June 14, 2022 | 9:27 pm

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Forest Service wants to take name of Waynesboro namesake off Ohio national forest
2 Augusta County wants recording of March 20 closed session treated as ‘privileged’
3 Augusta County sheriff’s brother in custody on attempted-murder charges
4 Mailbag: Did Butch Wells slip, admit to additional victims in Morelli case?
5 Gas prices around $3 per gallon in Virginia, nationally as year winds down

Latest News

notre dame
Basketball, Sports

Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Notre Dame

Chris Graham
foia
Local, Politics

Augusta County wants recording of March 20 closed session treated as ‘privileged’

Chris Graham

Augusta County has filed a new response to our challenge in Augusta County Circuit Court to the local government’s denial of a Freedom of Information Act request related to a March 20 closed meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

virginia college basketball
Basketball, Sports

Notebook: Radford upsets West Virginia as calendar year winds down

Scott Ratcliffe

As the calendar gets ready to flip over to 2024, the state of Virginia’s men’s and women’s basketball teams hope to close out 2023 on a positive note this weekend.

fruit cake and friendship tapley may
Local

Friendship and fruitcake: How tradition has kept two buddies connected for nearly two decades

Crystal Graham
Augusta County
Local, Politics

Augusta County Treasurer Jackie Nash retires after 25 years of service

Crystal Graham
nikki haley
Politics, U.S. & World

Nikki Haley stumped by trick question: What was the cause of the Civil War?

Chris Graham
vote democrat election sticker
Local, Politics

Staunton Democratic Committee sets Jan. 8 meeting to elect new officers

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status