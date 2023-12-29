Expert: Change your mindset, set realistic goals for new year

As 2023 comes to a close, many people have begun to think about goals for 2024. However, one Virginia Tech expert said that most people tend to lose motivation as time progresses and suggests a different approach to resolutions.

“I recommend throwing out the adage of a New Year’s resolution,” said Virginia Tech behavioral psychologist Samantha Harden. “Resolutions, as we think of them today, are designed to fail. They promote extreme change all at once versus lasting, meaningful adjustments.”

Harden suggests setting more realistic goals for the new year.

“It’s important to self-reflect and be honest with yourself about what goals are realistic to achieve,” Harden said. “The biggest thing is to change your mindset about where you are, what’s feasible, what’s realistic, and what environmental support you need to get you there.”

Harden suggests focusing on behavioral interventions.

“Smoking cessation, budgeting and increased physical activity require a mixture of individual and interpersonal strategies,” she said. “Together, these can result in long lasting behavior change.”

Mindfulness is a powerful tool when it comes to establishing health habits, Harden said.

“While mindfulness does take determination, it’s one of reflection and connection, one that results in transformation through acceptance rather than fixation on the “more or less” imperfections in one’s life, body, or bank account,” she said.

Harden says that many people face setbacks at one point or another while working to achieve goals.

“We have to acknowledge and accept that there will be ebbs and flows when working towards goals,” said Harden. “Remember, it’s all about perspective, and that can keep you going day after day, month after month, year after year.”

Strategies for the new year

Set personal goals

Self-monitoring

Receive feedback from smartwatch, friend or coach

Work to improve interpersonal relationships by communication, accountability, shared problem solving and friendly competition.

