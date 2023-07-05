Eighth-inning power surge pushes Richmond past Bowie, 11-5, in series opener

Three homers in a seven-run eighth inning blasted the Richmond Flying Squirrels to an 11-5 win over the Bowie Baysox in front of a sold-out crowd on the Fourth of July at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (39-37, 6-1), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, moved to an 11-2 record in Independence Day games in their franchise history, welcoming 9,810 fans for their third sellout of the 2023 season.

Down 5-4 entering the bottom of the eighth, Hayden Cantrelle led off with a single and Wade Meckler followed with a two-run homer to give the Flying Squirrels the lead against Baysox pitcher Connor Gillispie (Loss, 2-3).

Two batters later, Marco Luciano rocketed a solo home run to center field and Shane Matheny punched a solo shot in the next at-bat to extend Richmond’s lead to 8-5. It was the second time this season the Flying Squirrels have hit three home runs in an inning.

Later in the eighth, a single and two walks loaded the bases with two outs. Cantrelle brought in two runs with another scoring on a Baysox throwing error to extend the Flying Squirrels’ lead to 11-5.

Jose Cruz issued two walks in the top of the ninth but responded with back-to-back looking strikeouts to close out the comeback victory.

The Baysox (33-43, 2-5), the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, climbed to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Tim Susnara launched a two-run homer to right field.

In the third, Vaun Brown propelled a three-run homer to moved Richmond ahead, 3-2. It was Brown’s sixth home run of the season and the third in his last six games.

Susnara evened the score, 3-3, with a solo home run in the top of the sixth. He finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs and notched his first professional multi-homer game.

Meckler belted a leadoff double in the sixth inning and moved to third on a groundout. Marco Luciano drove a sacrifice fly to center field and plated Meckler to move the Flying Squirrels back in front, 4-3.

The Baysox rallied with a two-run seventh inning against reliever Spencer Bivens and to take a 5-4 lead. With two on and two outs, Billy Cook hit a two-run double to left field and pushed Bowie to a one-run lead.

Richmond starter Carson Seymour notched a season-high six strikeouts over 3.1 innings, allowing two runs, two hits and three walks. Evan Gates (Win, 3-5) held the Baysox scoreless in the eighth with two strikeouts and stranded two baserunners.

The Flying Squirrels will face the Baysox Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Parker Dunshee (1-1, 4.15) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Bowie right-hander Chayce McDermott (5-5, 3.22).

