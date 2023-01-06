Menu
news eastbound lane closure on route 33 in harrisonburg next week is part of bridge project
Local

Eastbound lane closure on Route 33 in Harrisonburg is part of bridge project

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:

vdot logoThe Virginia Department of Transportation announced Friday that an eastbound lane will be closed on Route 33 in Harrisonburg from 8 a.m. Monday, January 9 through 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 10.

The lane closure will extend from the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way to the intersection of Burgess Way, according to a press release. The closure will allow contractors to perform grading and paving operations for a temporary widening of Route 33.

The work on January 9 and 10 is part of the project to replace the two Route 33 bridges over Interstate 81 at Exit 247 and the two railroad bridges west of the interchange. A work-zone speed limit of 25 mph will be in place through 2026 in the area.

All work is weather permitting, and pedestrians are not permitted in the work zone.

The four bridges were built in 1960 and have reached the end of their service life, according to VDOT. A single bridge will replace the Route 33 eastbound and westbound bridges over I-81, and a single bridge will replace the Route 33 eastbound and westbound bridges over Norfolk Southern Railroad and Blacks Run. Reconstruction of Route 33 will be done at the approaches of the new bridges, and all four bridges will have two lanes in each direction.

 

 

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

