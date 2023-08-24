Durham Bulls defeat Norfolk Tides, 3-1, snapping Tides’ winning streak at four

The Norfolk Tides (74-48) fell to the Durham Bulls (69-54), 3-1, on Thursday at Harbor Park.

The Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, snapped their five-game winning streak with the loss.

Durham, the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, struck first in the second inning with two runs crossing. With the bases loaded, Ruben Cardenas knocked a two-out two-run single to take the early 2-0 lead.

The Tides were able to answer in the bottom-half of the inning when Kyle Stowers blasted a solo home run. It was the 12th of the season for him to cut the Bulls lead to 2-1.

The Bulls added one more run in the fifth when Durham scored on an error. That finalized a 3-1 victory for them after the Bulls bullpen shut it down.

Game 4 of the series is set for tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Scheduled to take the hill for the Tides is LHP John Means (MLB Rehab) while RHP Anthony Molina (1-1, 3.93) is expected to start for the Bulls.