Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Dry August will be followed by rainy September in Virginia, says expert
Environment, Virginia

Dry August will be followed by rainy September in Virginia, says expert

Crystal Graham
Published date:
child playing in rain puddle with umbrella and boots
(© JenkoAtaman – stock.adobe.com)

The next couple of weeks are going to be dry in Virginia but the conditions should be temporary, according to an Accuweather Senior Meteorologist.

“While the next 1-2 weeks will be on the dry side, I don’t think we are heading into a drought,” said Tom Kines, Director of Forecaster Scheduling.

It does look like higher temperatures are also in the forecast next week, he said.

“It looks like we have a few days next week when heat returns, most likely the first half of the week,” Kines said.

He also predicts wetter conditions will return in September.

“We feel there will be more opportunities for rain as we enter the month of September,” Kines said. “We still feel September temperatures will average above normal and rainfall near to maybe a little above the historical average.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Nobody is leaving, or joining, the ACC: Where does the conference go from here?
2 Update: Augusta County trying to work around mass volunteer fire, EMT resignation
3 Neighbor questions impact of proposed brewery at old Coca-Cola plant in Staunton
4 New COVID-19 variant surpasses others in U.S., but is not a concern
5 Bike-A-Thon honors Staunton’s first Black councilwoman, raises scholarship funds

Latest News

road
Virginia

Expect traffic delays on Route 29 near Lynchburg Regional Airport on Friday, Saturday

Chris Graham
andrew rohde
Sports

Chance to play for Tony Bennett drew sharpshooter Andrew Rohde to UVA

Scott Ratcliffe

The Bennett name is well-known, well-established and well-respected in Andrew Rohde’s stomping grounds of Wisconsin, with natives Tony Bennett and his father, Dick, having coached college basketball for years throughout the state of Wisconsin and beyond.

police
Police, Virginia

Norfolk man convicted of felony hit and run in fatal crash in 2022

Crystal Graham

Marion Trai Strong, 21, was convicted of felony hit and run today after pleading guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal crash last summer.

senior citizen smelling flowers in garden
Health, Virginia

Watch out for ticks: Exposure to tick bites in Virginia heating up as weather gets warmer

Crystal Graham
beekeeping
Environment, Virginia

Virginia beehive distribution program application period open Aug. 28 through Sept. 12

Crystal Graham
art supplies paint brush artist paint palette
Events, Local

Advancing the Arts grants awarded to 11 recipients in Harrisonburg, Rockingham County

Crystal Graham
FEMA hawaii search survivors
Environment, U.S.

Expert: Wildfire disaster and recovery in Maui may cause long-term stress and trauma

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy