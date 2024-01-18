Countries
Home Drivers urged to use caution with wintry mix, below freezing temperatures
Climate, Virginia

Drivers urged to use caution with wintry mix, below freezing temperatures

Crystal Graham
Published date:
car in snow
(© smiltena – stock.adobe.com)

Frozen precipitation is likely overnight, and with temperatures staying near or below freezing through the weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use extra caution.

VDOT is pretreating roads in some areas and will have crews at the ready to address roads when the frozen precipitation begins.

With several recent weather events and consistently low temperatures, there may be snow and ice still present in some areas in Virginia.

Forecasted below freezing temperatures will continue to keep pavement temperatures low and some areas are likely to experience refreeze.

VDOT encourages all motorists to avoid non-essential travel during winter weather and, if traveling, to observe extreme caution when on the roadways.

For road conditions, visit 511Virginia.org or call 511.

Travel reminders

  • Always wear your seat belt.
  • Allow more time to reach your destination.
  • Don’t pass a snowplow or spreader unless it is absolutely necessary.
  • Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles.
  • Use extra caution in locations where pavement freezes first, including bridges, overpasses and shaded areas.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

