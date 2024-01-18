Drivers urged to use caution with wintry mix, below freezing temperatures

Frozen precipitation is likely overnight, and with temperatures staying near or below freezing through the weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use extra caution.

VDOT is pretreating roads in some areas and will have crews at the ready to address roads when the frozen precipitation begins.

With several recent weather events and consistently low temperatures, there may be snow and ice still present in some areas in Virginia.

Forecasted below freezing temperatures will continue to keep pavement temperatures low and some areas are likely to experience refreeze.

VDOT encourages all motorists to avoid non-essential travel during winter weather and, if traveling, to observe extreme caution when on the roadways.

For road conditions, visit 511Virginia.org or call 511.

Travel reminders