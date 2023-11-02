Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Doggie golden years: SPCA adoption week in November encourages taking home seniors
Arts & Culture, Local

Doggie golden years: SPCA adoption week in November encourages taking home seniors

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

Puppies are adopted at a 60 percent rate, while older dogs are adopted at only 25 percent rate.

PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week in November coincides with National Adopt a Senior Pet Month.

Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA will participate in this year’s event at 2170 Old Furnace Rd, Harrisonburg, Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays in November.

“We’re excited to participate in the PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week. In fact, we’re going to start a little early to get a head start on finding homes for the animals in our care. While adoption numbers are up this year, the animals are staying in our care longer than before. We’ve reduced adoption fees to only $25 for all adult dogs and kittens and we’ll be at PetSmart in Harrisonburg on November 4 and November 11,” said Huck Nawaz, Executive Director of the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA.

Adoptable pets will also be available at PetSmart, 1671 E. Market St, Harrisonburg, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 4 and Saturday, November 11.

All kitten and adult dog adoption fees are only $25. Adult cats are fee waived. Adoptable pets may be viewed online.

America’s animal shelters are overflowing with loving, adoptable animals. Every year, 6.2 million pets enter shelters.

Older pets are often overlooked because of potential future health risks and concerns about ingrained behaviors. However, pets age differently. Aside from doing something wonderful for older pets in need, there are so many reasons why they make ideal companions. A few benefits to consider:

  • Bonding with senior pets can be a bit easier because they’re more likely to be calmer, more experienced and house-trained.
  • For those in search of a fellow “couch potato” to watch movies with or even to lay low while working, senior pets can be the perfect match.
  • Whether it’s their preferences or their personalities, pets in the golden years may be more transparent.
  • Living with senior pets can inspire their people to slow down and take time to stop and smell the roses.
  • Adopting senior pets ensures peace and better health in their final years and helps shelters to ease overcrowding.

“This special week is a call to action, and an opportunity to bring new love into your home,” Heidi Marston, director of pet placement at PetSmart Charities, said. “Shelters across the nation are overflowing, and we’re encouraging folks to consider the unique joys of older pets, who bring a special kind of lowkey, loyal comfort to their people. Some of my deepest bonds have been with pets who came into my life when they were in their golden years — it really is a gift. We’re thankful for Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA’s partnership in helping make perfect matches.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Sports

1 Ric Flair is All Elite: Tony Khan announces multi-year deal with WWE Hall of Famer
2 Report Card: Why does Virginia QB Tony Muskett always seem to be under pressure?
3 ACC Basketball Preview: A check of the landscape heading into the 2023-2024 season
4 Virginia super sophomore Ryan Dunn ‘ready to contribute’: Coach Tony Bennett agrees
5 Hamlin out, Blaney, Byron in as NASCAR finalizes its Championship 4

Latest News

earth
Climate, Op/Eds

Climate and Energy News Roundup: November 2023

Earl Zimmerman
congress
Govt & Politics, U.S. & World

Tim Kaine on Tommy Tuberville’s military holds: ‘This is no time for political stunts’

Chris Graham

Tommy Tuberville has been a threat to our national security with his one-man blockade of military nominations for months.

police crime scene
Local, Cops & Courts

Albemarle County Police seeks witnesses in Route 250 fatal crash

Crystal Graham

The Albemarle County Police Department is seeking the public's help in obtaining additional information about a fatal crash on Oct. 14 on Route 250.

hugh k cassell elementary school augusta county ACSO
Cops & Courts, Local, Schools

Substitute teacher arrested for kicking Augusta County elementary school student

Crystal Graham
uva football
Football, Sports

Virginia, surprise favorite at home, needs to defend home turf on Saturday

Chris Graham
stink bug closeup
Agriculture, Virginia, Weather

Virginia Tech expert offers tips for keeping stink bugs out in the cold

Crystal Graham
veteran uniform
Op/Eds, Govt & Politics, U.S. & World

GUARD Act vs. PLUS Act: Veterans should study dueling bills on health care

John 'Wolf' Wagner

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy