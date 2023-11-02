Doggie golden years: SPCA adoption week in November encourages taking home seniors

Puppies are adopted at a 60 percent rate, while older dogs are adopted at only 25 percent rate.

PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week in November coincides with National Adopt a Senior Pet Month.

Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA will participate in this year’s event at 2170 Old Furnace Rd, Harrisonburg, Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays in November.

“We’re excited to participate in the PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week. In fact, we’re going to start a little early to get a head start on finding homes for the animals in our care. While adoption numbers are up this year, the animals are staying in our care longer than before. We’ve reduced adoption fees to only $25 for all adult dogs and kittens and we’ll be at PetSmart in Harrisonburg on November 4 and November 11,” said Huck Nawaz, Executive Director of the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA.

Adoptable pets will also be available at PetSmart, 1671 E. Market St, Harrisonburg, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 4 and Saturday, November 11.

All kitten and adult dog adoption fees are only $25. Adult cats are fee waived. Adoptable pets may be viewed online.

America’s animal shelters are overflowing with loving, adoptable animals. Every year, 6.2 million pets enter shelters.

Older pets are often overlooked because of potential future health risks and concerns about ingrained behaviors. However, pets age differently. Aside from doing something wonderful for older pets in need, there are so many reasons why they make ideal companions. A few benefits to consider:

Bonding with senior pets can be a bit easier because they’re more likely to be calmer, more experienced and house-trained.

For those in search of a fellow “couch potato” to watch movies with or even to lay low while working, senior pets can be the perfect match.

Whether it’s their preferences or their personalities, pets in the golden years may be more transparent.

Living with senior pets can inspire their people to slow down and take time to stop and smell the roses.

Adopting senior pets ensures peace and better health in their final years and helps shelters to ease overcrowding.

“This special week is a call to action, and an opportunity to bring new love into your home,” Heidi Marston, director of pet placement at PetSmart Charities, said. “Shelters across the nation are overflowing, and we’re encouraging folks to consider the unique joys of older pets, who bring a special kind of lowkey, loyal comfort to their people. Some of my deepest bonds have been with pets who came into my life when they were in their golden years — it really is a gift. We’re thankful for Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA’s partnership in helping make perfect matches.”