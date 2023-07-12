Countries
U.S. News

Deadly distractions: Mobile phones are No. 1 for fatal crashes in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© blachkovsky – stock.adobe.com)

Distracted driving continues to be a dangerous problem on highways and roads in the United States.

The most likely culprit of distracted driving is related to mobile phones. According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data analyzed by business litigation and personal injury lawyers at Heninger Garrison Davis, 384 cases of fatal crashes in the United States were attributed to mobile phone use. Distraction by a person, object or event outside the vehicle was a close second, followed by distraction caused by occupants in the vehicle.

Compared to total number of fatal crashes in the nation, the figures seem low because many incidents are not reported to NHTSA with a specific distraction.

“The NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System is a crucial tool for illuminating how and why fatal crashes happen on our roads,” a spokesperson with the law firm said. “Highlighting the most commonly reported distractions will hopefully generate greater awareness among road users of just how dangerous these behaviors can be, and potentially mitigate the frequency and severity of crashes in the future.”

Avoidable distractions while driving include using a cell phone or reaching for other devices in the vehicle, yet they are the most common factors influencing fatal crashes in the U.S.

“This is particularly important, as the number of technology-related distractions are likely to only increase in the future, so it is important that we are mindful of responding to these in a way that is safe for ourselves and other road users,” the spokesperson said.

The law firm’s study revealed that the highest rate of fatal crashes involving distracted drivers is in New Mexico with 40.75 percent. This is five times greater than that national rate of 8.12 percent.

Hawaii has the second most fatal crashes involving distracted drivers with 28.72 percent. Virginia is ninth with 11.81 percent.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

