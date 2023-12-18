Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Dam safety projects may be eligible for more than $10.6M in Virginia matching grant funding
Climate, Virginia

Dam safety projects may be eligible for more than $10.6M in Virginia matching grant funding

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Earthen dam in Buckingham County, Courtesy of DCR.

More than $10.6 million in matching grants are available to Virginia‘s more than 2,500 regulated dam owners.

The funding comes from the Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund with a total of $10,632,500 for dam safety projects. Requests must be submitted by 4 p.m. on March 15, 2024.

The fund is managed by the Virginia Resources Authority on behalf of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

“These grants will help recipients take necessary steps to protect lives and property, while making communities more resilient to flooding. We encourage eligible dam owners to apply, because dam safety is essential to public safety,” said DCR Director Matthew Wells.

Virginia dam owners are responsible for the safe operation and maintenance of their dams. In the event of a failure, dam owners are responsible for any downstream damage.

All grants are reimbursements and require a 50 percent match. The maximum amount per grant is determined based on amounts requested for eligible projects, application scores and available funds.

Grants are offered in three project type categories:

Project Type 1: Unknown hazard dams
Up to $1 million is available for inspections, dam breach inundation studies, and emergency action plan development of local government or privately owned dams with an undetermined hazard classification. Applications to fund multiple projects may be submitted for the same dam.

A total matching fund of $9,632,520 is available for the following categories, $2 million of which is available for local government-owned or privately owned dams and $7,632,500 is available for privately owned high-hazard dams.

Project Type 2: Plans, specifications, engineering studies and instrumentation
Grants are available for local government or privately owned dams with approved, active Conditional Operation and Maintenance Certificates on file with DCR at the time of application. Applications for multiple projects may be submitted for the same dam.

Project Type 3: Dam repair, safety modifications or removal
Grants are available for both local government-owned and privately owned dams. Applications are limited to one per dam, with maximum per project funding ranging from $62,500 up to $1 million depending on the dam’s hazard class and resulting Operations and Maintenance Certificate type (see the grant manual Table 1. Per-Project/Dam Request Cost-Share Maximums). Deferred maintenance is not eligible for funding.

The grant manual and registration for grant training are available online. For more information, contact your regional dam safety engineer or email [email protected].

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Closure of Augusta Correctional Center will have major impact on local community
2 Researchers struggle with financial instability: How does this affect their work?
3 Virginia Basketball Notebook: Trying to make sense of the Northeastern near-miss
4 Richmond Police asking public for help, leads in Sunday fatal hit-and-run
5 Youngkin announces $1.9M in GO Virginia regional economic projects

Latest News

interstate sunset mountain shenandoah valley
Virginia

Not so random numbers: Mile markers on Virginia’s interstates are emergency aids for location

Rebecca Barnabi
drug pharmaceutical
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Legislation would incentivize American-based pharmaceutical companies to increase production

Rebecca Barnabi

Nearly 80 percent of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities are outside of the US. New legislation would encourage American-based.

virginia college basketball
Basketball, Sports

Virginia College Basketball Notebook: Surprising JMU looks to stay perfect

Scott Ratcliffe

While everyone is busy wrapping up holiday gifts, the state of Virginia’s NCAA Division-I basketball teams will be wrapping up non-conference play over the next few weeks.

norfolk tides
Baseball, Sports

Baseball America names Norfolk Tides the 2023 Minor League Team of the Year

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Memphis

Chris Graham
anthony poindexter
Football, Sports

Virginia great Anthony Poindexter bypassed again for DC job at Penn State

Chris Graham
israel palestine
Politics

Russell Vandenbroucke: In what moral universe is any of this justified?

Russell Vandenbroucke

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy