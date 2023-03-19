Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Update for week of March 20-24

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). New roundabout. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 172 (Little Rock Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Survey work – Expect shoulder closures in the following areas, daily, beginning Sunday, March 19, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Interstate 64, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, at Exit 118A (Lynchburg) and Exit 118B (Charlottesville/Culpeper) on the exit ramps to U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway).

S. 29 (Fontaine Avenue Extended) between Route 782 (Stribling Avenue Extended) and the ramp to U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) in the southbound lanes.

S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) between the ramp onto Interstate 64 East to the exit ramp from Interstate 64 East onto U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) in the northbound lanes.

S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) between the ramp to U.S. 29 (Fontaine Avenue Extension) and the ramp from U.S. 29 (Fontaine Avenue Extension) in the northbound lanes.

S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) between the ramp to Interstate 64 West and the intersection of the ramp from U.S. 29 South (29 Bypass Expressway) onto Interstate 64 West in the northbound lanes.

S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) between the ramp to Interstate 64 West and the intersection of the ramp to Interstate 64 West from U.S. 29 South (29 Bypass Expressway) in the southbound lanes.

S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) between the ramp to U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) to Route 702 (Fontaine Avenue Extended) and the ramp to U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) in the southbound lanes.

S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) between the exit ramp to Interstate 64 West and the on ramp to Interstate 64 East in the southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas, daily.

Interstate 64 between Exit 117 (Washington/Norfolk) in the eastbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 631 (Rio Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes. This is a total road closure.

(UPDATE) Soil borings – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 854 (Carrsbrook Drive) and Route 1670 (Ashwood Boulevard) in the northbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 824 (Patterson Mill Lane) and the off-ramp from Interstate 64 at Exit 107 (Crozet) in the westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning and brush removal. Expect mobile right and left shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Tree removal operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 124 and mile marker 148 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect lane closures between Route 804 (Thackers Lane) and Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Culvert repairs – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Route 782 (Hidden Lane) between Route 781 (Beaver Dam Road) and the dead end of Route 782, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) between Route 623 (Myers Mill Road) and Route 621 (Jeffersonton Road) in the westbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Bridge inspection work. Expect lane and shoulder closures between U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway) and U.S. 15 (Orange Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes near the train tracks that run under U.S. 15, Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway) – Tree trimming operations. Expect lane closures with flaggers between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 647 (Algonquin Trail) in the northbound and eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Virginia Avenue and Aspen Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Pavement repairs – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 66 between mile marker 15 and mile marker 17, in the eastbound lanes, Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 66 between mile marker 20 and mile marker 21, in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 66 between mile marker 28 and mile marker 29, in the westbound lanes, Monday, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 32 and mile marker 34 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 29 and mile marker 32 in the westbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. During right lane closures, Exit 31 (The Plains/Old Tavern) will be closed.

Route 602 (Rogues Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect shoulder closures at Route 670 (Old Auburn Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 612 (Brent Town Road) – Milling. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 610 (Aquia Road) and Route 639 (Cromwell Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 612 (Brent Town Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 609 (Courthouse Road) and Route 639 (Cromwell Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Greene County

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) — Road reconstruction. Both shoulders are closed between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes while crews work behind barrels. Traffic is diverted onto the newly constructed eastbound lanes while crews reconstruct the westbound lanes. Drivers should use caution through the work zone and stay alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway daily. Expected completion in summer 2023.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Other construction. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 645 (Moore Road) and Route 680 (Pinewood Court) in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 645 (Moore Road) – Expect mobile alternating lane closures with flaggers in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Super load. Expect lane closures with a mobile work zone between mile marker 136 and mile marker 177 in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orange County

U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Tree trimming operations. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 20 (Constitution Highway) and the Spotsylvania County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Tree trimming operations. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between the Culpeper County line and Route 20 (Constitution Highway), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Perryville Pike) – Brush removal. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 231 (F T Valley Road) and the Culpeper County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.