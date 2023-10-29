Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Oct. 30-Nov. 3

VDOT has updated its schedule for road work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas.

S. 29 Monacan Trail, between Route 692 (Plank Road) and Route 708 (Red Hill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 29 Monacan Trail, between Route 692 (Plank Road) and Route 838 (Lackey Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Roadway sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, mobile lane closure to clean bridge decks between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road), mobile work zone between Route 743 (Earlysville Road) and the Charlottesville City line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 3:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), mobile work zone between Route 743 (Earlysville Road) and the Charlottesville City line, Thursday and Friday, 3:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

(NEW) Tree trimming – Expect right shoulder and alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), alternating lane closures between Route 745 (Poorhouse Road) and the Nelson County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 22 (Louisa Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and the Louisa County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and the Louisa County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Bridge repairs – Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113 nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mowing – Expect mobile work zones in the following areas:

Interstate 64, mobile, alternating lane and shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly, 7 a.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), shoulder closures between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and the Nelson County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), right shoulder closures between the Nelson County line and the Charlottesville City line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 6 (Irish Road), right shoulder closures between the Fluvanna County line and the Nelson County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), right shoulder closures between the Scottsville Town line to the Charlottesville City line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway), right shoulder closures between the Fluvanna County line and Route 20 (Scottsville Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), right shoulder closures between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 240 (Three Notched Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 240 (Three Notched Road), right shoulder closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Litter pickup – Expect mobile work zones in the following areas:

Interstate 64, alternating left and right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between the Nelson County line and Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), right shoulder closures between the Nelson County line and the Charlottesville City line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 6 (Irish Road), right shoulder closures between the Scottsville Town line and the Nelson County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between the Charlottesville City line and the Scottsville Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 20 (Scottsville Road) and the Fluvanna County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), right shoulder closures between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 240 (Three Notched Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 240 (Three Notched Road), right shoulder closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Road widening – Expect shoulder and lane closures in the following areas:

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), alternating lane closures between Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) and Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly.

S. 250 (Richmond Road), right shoulder closures between Exit 124 off ramp and Route 179 (Hansens Mountain Road) in the westbound lanes, daily, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect left shoulder closures between mile marker 111 and mile marker 113 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, beginning Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 — Other construction. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 106 and mile marker 107 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect left shoulder closures between mile marker 111 and mile marker 113 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Tree removal. Expect alternating lane closures between the Greene County line and Route 649 (Proffit Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Debris pickup. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 634 (Mutton Hollow Road) and Powell Mountain Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 616 (Union Mills Road) – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 842 (Deer Bonn Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 671 (Ballards Mill Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closed between Route 609 (Wesley Chapel Road) and Route 821 (Blufton Mill Road). Expected completion Nov. 3.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 739 (Clay Hill Road) and Route 669 (Sherwood Farm Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 647 (Revercomb Road) and Route 600 (York Road) in the westbound lanes, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 672 (Stones Mill Road), alternating lane closures between Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) and Route 724 (Youngs Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) – Milling. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 762 (Brandy Road) and Route 675 (Thoms Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and the Fauquier County line in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Mowing – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 17 (Winchester Road), between Route 691 (Carters Run Road) and Business 17 (James Madison Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 17 (Marsh Road), between U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) and the Stafford County line in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 29 (Lee Highway), between Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road) and Route 625 (Finchingfield Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between the Warrenton Town line and Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 28 (Catlett Road), between Route 843 (Old Nokesville Road) and Route 655 (Lucky Hill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Interstate 66 – Brush removal. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 16 and mile marker 28 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Tree trimming operation. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) and Route 687 (Opal Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 709 (Belvoir Road) — Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 750 (Harrison Road) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between the Warrenton Town line and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1137 (Autumn Oaks Lane) and Route 1130 (Lumber Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing. Expect mobile, alternating left lane and left and right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Litter pickup. Expect mobile, alternating left lane and left and right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Roadway sweeping. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures on bridge decks between mile marker 132 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 613 (Goldmine Road) – Pole installation. Expect left shoulder closures between Route 621 (Peach Grove Road) and Route 628 (Winston Road) in the eastbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon.

(NEW) Route 646 (Yanceyville Road) – Bridge deck repairs. Expect lane and shoulder closures at Route 697 (Vigor Road) in the southbound lanes, Monday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rappahannock County

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 643 (Maddox Lane) and Route 1003 (Water Street) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.