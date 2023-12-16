Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Road work schedule for week of Dec. 18-22

VDOT has updated its schedule of road work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Other construction – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, left lane closed between mile marker 104 and mile marker 105 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Interstate 64, right shoulder closed between mile marker 105 and mile marker 107 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Interstate 64, right shoulder closed between mile marker 104 and mile marker 107 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

(NEW) Pothole patching – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 1230 (Meadows Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(UPDATE) Pipe repairs/installation – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, left lane and left should closed between mile marker 110 and mile marker 111 in the westbound lanes, daily through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road), road closed between Route 803 (Goodloe Lane) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) with a signed detour. Drivers should follow message board detour route, Monday and Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Bridge repairs – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

Route 676 (Woodlands Road), alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 743 (Earlysville Road) and Cedar Bluff Road in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 680 (Browns Gap Turnpike), road closed between Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road) and Route 802 (Old Three Notch’d Road). Drivers heading north on Route 680 should continue west on Route 240 to Route 802 and turn right to rejoin Route 680 north of the work zone, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Tree trimming – Expect lane closures in the following areas.

Route 6, (Irish Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between the Nelson County line and Route 20 (Valley Street) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 53, (Thomas Jefferson Highway), alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 1102 (Michie Tavern Lane) and the Fluvanna County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Tree removal. Expect alternating lane closures between the Nelson County line and Route 745 (Arrowhead Valley Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) – Roadway improvements. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 179 (Hansens Mountain Road) and Route 1107 (North Hill) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect lane closures between Birdsall Lane and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road). The westbound lanes will remain reduced from two lanes to one and the eastbound lane shift will remain in place. This is a long-term closure for the duration of the project. Expected completion date, April, 2024.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 will narrow to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes, beginning Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Project completion date, Dec. 2024.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 739 (Clay Hill Road) and Route 669 (Sherwood Farm Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 672 (Stones Mill Road), alternating lane closures between Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) and Route 724 (Youngs Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Bridge repairs — Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 649 (Cedar Mountain Drive), between Route 692 (Old Orange Road) and Route 652 (Mitchell Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) at Route 666 (Greens Corner Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Bridge deck repairs – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 66, right shoulder closure between mile marker 22 and mile marker 26 in the eastbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Business U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), alternating lane closures between Interstate 66 East, Ramp 28A and the ramp to and from Interstate 66 west in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 723 (Ashville Road) alternating lane closures between Route 731 (Ashville Road) and Route 185 (Grove Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Vegetation control – Expect shoulder closures in the following areas, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 17 (Winchester Road), right shoulder closed between Route 713 (Maidstone Road) and Moffett Drive the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 17 (Winchester Road), mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between Interstate 66 and Lord Fairfax Drive in the southbound lanes.

(NEW) Shoulder repairs – Expect right shoulder closures, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas.

S. 17 (Marsh Road), between Route 653 (Old Morgansburg Road) and Route 841 (Elk Marsh Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday.

S. 17 (Marsh Road), between Route 813 (Goldvein Road) and Route 1700 (Granite Street) in the northbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday.

S. 17 (Marsh Road), between Route 853 (Station Drive) and Route 841 (Elk Marsh Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday.

S. 17 (Marsh Road), between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and Route 853 (Station Drive) in the southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday.

Route 609 (Courthouse Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect occasional lane and shoulder closures between Route 806 (Elk Run Road) and Route 612 (Brent Town Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 613 (Jeffersonton Road) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) and the Culpeper County line in the eastbound lanes, Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 682 (Black Snake Lane) – Paving. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 802 (Springs Road) and Route 682 (Black Snake Lane) dead-end. Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Bridge repair. Expect lane closures with flaggers at Route 607 (Shenandoah Path) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Bridge repairs. Expect right lane and both shoulders closed at Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1137 (Autumn Oaks Lane) and Route 1130 (Lumber Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

U.S. 29 (North Seminole Trail) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect left lane and left shoulder closure between Route 612 (James City Road) and Route 631 (Leon Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pole installation. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 629 (Lahore Road) and Route 625 (Porter Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rappahannock County

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 640 (Battle Mountain Road) and Route 611 (Seven Ponds Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (F T Valey Road) – Shoulder repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) and the Madison County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 729 (Richmond Road) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers at Route 676 (Gore Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.